R.I. Philharmonic Wind Ensemble: Opportunity for top high school and middle school musicians

David Allan Tenney, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2022, in St. Johns, FL. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA, the third child of the late Harry & Lida (Baldrige) Tenney. He spent most of his childhood in Westfield, NJ with his older brothers, Harry Jr. & Edwin, and younger sister Barbara. David became an Eagle Scout in 1955, played basketball, and sang in the Westfield, NJ High School Chorus. He attended Williams College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest academic honors society in the nation. He graduated Cum Laude in 1961 and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Army Intelligence Corp. For three years David operated, in service to his country, as a Special Agent 1st Class, gathering intelligence all over Europe, to aid his country back home.

