R.I. Philharmonic Wind Ensemble: Opportunity for top high school and middle school musicians

By Ken Abrams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Wind Ensemble (RIPYWE) is currently adding more of the finest student musicians in grades 7 through 12 for its upcoming 2022-23 performance season. RIPYWE is part of the R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School. Directed by Dr. David Neves, a nationally...

Comic – Sour Grapes: Study

Tim Jones is the creator, artist and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Sour Grapes is currently published in multiple newspapers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, California and Texas.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Obituary: David A. Tenney

David Allan Tenney, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2022, in St. Johns, FL. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA, the third child of the late Harry & Lida (Baldrige) Tenney. He spent most of his childhood in Westfield, NJ with his older brothers, Harry Jr. & Edwin, and younger sister Barbara. David became an Eagle Scout in 1955, played basketball, and sang in the Westfield, NJ High School Chorus. He attended Williams College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest academic honors society in the nation. He graduated Cum Laude in 1961 and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Army Intelligence Corp. For three years David operated, in service to his country, as a Special Agent 1st Class, gathering intelligence all over Europe, to aid his country back home.
NEWPORT, RI
Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,543,839 which is 265% higher than the state average of $423,336.
REAL ESTATE
Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island’s two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers from Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino and Hotel planned to go to the State House on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill, which has been held for further study.
GAMBLING
Rhode Island Department of Health announces endemic strategy for COVID-19 vaccination, testing

As part of its “strategy to address COVID-19 as a manageable endemic disease”, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced its plan for the transition of State-supported testing and vaccination to traditional partners and settings for providing COVID-19 services. COVID-19 services, like testing and vaccination, are now widely available through multiple accessible channels, similar to how services for other endemic diseases are made available to the public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Senate approves Senator Euer’s bill seeking offshore wind development

STATE HOUSE – Rhode Island would open the door to significantly more renewable energy for the state under legislation passed by the Senate today seeking the development of 600 megawatts of new offshore wind capacity. The legislation, sponsored by Senator Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) at the request...
NEWPORT, RI
Opinion: RI must address PFAS

They are in the coating of your nonstick frying pan. The wrapper of your favorite burger. The stain-resistant upholstery of your couch, and even the water coming from your tap. They are PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a huge group of toxic chemicals that are used in thousands...
HEALTH
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $796,583 which is 131% higher than the state average of $345,045.
VERMONT STATE

