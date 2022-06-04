ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Expect delays on I-94 as lanes will close for patching work

By Chloe Miller
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 4 days ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Single lanes on I-94 will see intermittent closures in the Jackson area...

MLive

Construction will close busy Jackson street for 3 months

JACKSON, MI -- A busy street that connects downtown Jackson to several neighborhoods is shutting down for a three-month-long construction project. Sections of Greenwood Avenue from Griswold to Morrell streets are closing, starting Wednesday, June 8, so crews can begin work to resurface the crumbling roadway, realign an intersection and install new sidewalks. Construction is expected to wrap up in late September, Jackson city officials said.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 131 closed for fatal crash

KENT COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 131 is closed south of M-6 after a fatal crash, state police said. The crash happened around noon Monday, June 6. Traffic on southbound U.S. 131 is closed at 68th Street SW, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. Police and firefighters are responding...
KENT COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two people hit by a train while trespassing railroad bridge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man and a woman were hit by an Amtrak train while trespassing a railroad bridge in Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department (AAFD). "This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks," said the AAFD.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jackson, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s a disaster’: Dearborn Heights residents fed up with trash hauler as garbage piles up

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights community is ready to dump its new trash hauler just three months into a new contract due to significant complaints. Neighbors say they’re frustrated and fed up. During a city council meeting, one councilman compared the waste services to a burnt-out Ford Pinto, and that was one of the nicer comparisons.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
wtvbam.com

Eastbound I-94 near Battle Creek shut down after two semis crash and burn

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Two semis crashed and burst into flames on I-94 near the Firekeepers Casino exit on Thursday night which forced a nearly five hour shutdown of the eastbound lanes. The crash took place at about 8:15 p.m.. The eastbound side of the freeway was shut...
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Flooding possible tonight, tomorrow around Jackson, Lansing

JACKSON, MI – Minor flooding is possible tonight and tomorrow around from Lansing south to Jackson, the National Weather Service Grand Rapids said in an alert. Rain in those areas is expected to intensify this afternoon and evening with 1-2 inches possible, NWS said. There could be heavier amount locally. Ponding of water on roadways is expected while flooding of low-lying roads and areas is possible.
JACKSON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 drivers die in U.S 131 crash, cause under investigation

KENT COUNTY, MI – State police continue to investigate a crash that killed two drivers on U.S. 131. The names of the victims have not been released. State police said that three vehicles were involved in a collision around noon Monday, June 6, on southbound U.S. 131 near 68th Street SE, south of Grand Rapids.
MLive

Homes in new sold-out Ann Arbor subdivision going for over $570K on average

ANN ARBOR, MI — “Sold out,” reads the sign along Pontiac Trail for the new North Sky subdivision on Ann Arbor’s north side. Until recently, the sign advertised a model home available for viewing, but homebuilder Pulte Homes now reports all its homes — some still under construction, and some now occupied by their first owners — are spoken for.
WILX-TV

Woman arrested by Michigan State Police for 2nd OWI following crash

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was arrested in Hillsdale County after police claim she crashed her vehicle while intoxicated Monday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post were dispatched to a crash in Adams Township, where they found the driver intoxicated. Police said the driver, a 37-year-old woman, was arrested for operating while intoxicated -- second offense.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Community Policy