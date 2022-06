ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan have reached an agreement to use two campus buildings as early student voting locations for the 2022 election. Just as was done for the 2020 presidential election, the city clerk’s office will set up a satellite office at the UM Museum of Art in the months leading up to the Nov. 8 general election so students can go there to register to vote, request early absentee ballots and either take ballots home or vote on the spot.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO