Chambers, AZ

I-40 westbound closed near Chambers

azdot.gov
 4 days ago

PHOENIX – The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed near Chambers, according to the Arizona Department...

azdot.gov

fox10phoenix.com

Plane was flying at low altitude before crashing near Show Low airport: NTSB

A preliminary report from the NTSB shows that a small plane remained at low altitude before it disappeared from sight and crashed in an open field near the Show Low airport. The pilot, 53-year-old Anthony Greco, and 38-year-old Derek Deutscher, both died in the crash.
AZFamily

Police officer killed, another hurt in Eastern Arizona shooting; suspect killed

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed, and another was seriously hurt following a shooting late Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. The suspect and officer began fighting during the stop, and the officer was shot. The officer died from their injuries. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Dwight Nashio from Whiteriver, drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.
WHITERIVER, AZ
KSLTV

Navajo teen missing since May 29; authorities asking for public’s help

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old woman from the Navajo Nation who was last seen the evening of May 29. According to the missing persons poster, Amber Ashley Slivers was last seen getting into a grey Nissan SUV with tinted windows and black rims in Pinedale, New Mexico. A Cardinal sticker was also said to be on the left rear window of the car.
NAVAJO, NM
KOAT 7

The disappearance of Laverda Sorrell, nearly 20 years later

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Fourth of July is often a time of celebration, but for one Navajo family, the day brings grief and misery. Laverda Sorrell vanished on July 4, 2002, in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The area is located within the Navajo Nation. Almost 20 years later, family...
FORT DEFIANCE, AZ
truecrimedaily

N.M. father fled to Arizona after allegedly killing woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter

LOVINGTON, N.M. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old father was arrested in Arizona after allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old woman in front of their 3-year-old daughter. According to KWES-TV, on May 23, shortly before 1 a.m., authorities responded to the 700 block of South 5th Street to a report of a domestic incident. At the scene, Rosa Elena Trujillo was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but ultimately, Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene, KWES reports.
LOVINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup tapped by Smithsonian Magazine as top small town

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup is receiving national recognition for its art scene. Smithsonian Magazine named Gallup one of the 15 best small towns to visit in America in 2022. The magazine cited the city’s downtown and its many Native American trading posts and galleries as one reason to visit. They also talked about the upcoming […]
GALLUP, NM

