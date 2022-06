SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teenager has been indicted and arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a grand jury indicted a 16-year-old boy for the January 27 death of 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz. Police were called to the area of Pinevale and Essex Streets that morning for a report of an unresponsive man in a car. Officers arrived and found Rivera-Ortiz dead from a gunshot wound.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO