"Top Gun: Maverick" has raked in more than half a billion dollars at box offices worldwide. But behind the scenes, there's some litigation brewing over the movie. A member of my family has now seen "Top Gun: Maverick" twice. She wasn't alive for the release of the original "Top Gun," but went with a friend to the new one, then went with another friend. And along the way, the Tom Cruise sequel has now earned half a billion dollars. Now comes the question of who deserves a slice of the profit. A magazine story inspired the original "Top Gun," and the author's family is suing. Here's NPR's Joe Hernandez.

MOVIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO