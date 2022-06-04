ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia closes in on a city in eastern Ukraine after 200 days of war

By Peter Granitz
NPR
 4 days ago

NPR

An ex-member of one of the world's most dangerous mercenary groups has gone public

BEARDSLEY: (Speaking Russian). Fifty-six-year-old Marat Gabidullin's face is lined from exposure to the elements, and his hair is thinning, but he has the trim physique and muscular arms of a man 30 years younger. He wears a chunky ring with a skull, the symbol of Wagner. Born in central Russia, Gabidullin served 10 years as an officer in the Soviet army before being laid off. In 2015, he found himself unemployed and at a low point in his life.
ECONOMY
NPR

U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets linked to Russian oligarch

NEW YORK — U.S. authorities moved Monday to seize two luxury jets — a $60 million Gulfstream and a $350 million aircraft believed to be one of the world's most expensive private airplanes — after linking both to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. A federal magistrate judge signed...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Russian's foreign minister to begin talks with Turkey

The war in Ukraine has disrupted one of the world's great sources of grain. In normal times, Ukrainian grain is loaded onto ships in the Black Sea and goes on to many countries. But those ports have been closed since Russian warships joined the attack on Ukraine. This was a subject today as Russia's foreign minister met the top diplomat of neighboring Turkey, which would like the grain shipments flowing once again. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been watching what's happening from his base in Istanbul.
POLITICS
NPR

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 8)

As Wednesday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. Russia turned over the bodies of 210 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Mariupol, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said. Many of the troops died defending the last holdout in the southeastern city, the Azovstal steel plant. Russia seized control of Mariupol in May after a weeks-long siege culminated in fierce fighting against a Ukrainian regiment at the steel plant. Russia said more than 2,400 of the fighters surrendered. Ukraine's government said remains of fallen Azovstal defenders arrived in Kyiv following an exchange of war dead with Russia.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
NPR

Boris Johnson survives no confidence vote

While Johnson won his no confidence vote, the number of those who opposed him is far higher than most analysts had expected. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, survived a no-confidence vote brought by his own party. The vote was 211-148, short of the majority needed to oust him as leader of the Conservatives. But it was enough to show how weakened Johnson is politically, following revelations about raucous parties at 10 Downing Street during COVID lockdowns. Joining us now from outside London is reporter Willem Marx. Hi, Willem.
POLITICS
NPR

Russia is still blocking key Ukrainian port as fighting continues in Ukraine's east

There's intense fighting in the east of Ukraine, new information on a Ukrainian city under Russian occupation, and a possible cholera outbreak in Mariupol. To Ukraine now, where we are following developments today in several places. There's intense fighting in the east of the country, new information on a Ukrainian city under Russian occupation and the ongoing Russian blockade of Ukraine's key port.
EUROPE
NPR

The U.S. is hosting the Summit of Americas for the first time since 1994

The U.S. is hosting the Summit of the Americas. This week's Los Angeles gathering is the first time it's being held in the U.S. since the leaders in the Western Hemisphere began meeting in 1994. White House officials promise an ambitious agenda tackling record migration, climate change and preparation for a future pandemic. But so far, that has been overshadowed by a major boycott and questions about waning U.S. influence in the region. White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez has more.
POTUS
NPR

Morning news brief

A grand jury says some of the Proud Boys committed seditious conspiracy. That essentially means leaders of the right-wing group committed a crime against the government. The federal indictment grows out of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. It names Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates, all of whom are in federal custody until trial.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Retired General investigated in illegal foreign lobbying investigation

The FBI has reportedly seized the electronic data that belongs to a retired four-star general as part of a probe into illegal foreign lobbying. You may have heard of him, former Marine General John Allen. He led U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan and now heads one of Washington's most influential think tanks, the Brookings Institution. Now a federal court filing says Allen made false statements and withheld incriminating documents about lobbying conducted by the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. That's according to the Associated Press, which obtained the court filing. AP correspondent Alan Suderman is one of the reporters that broke this story and joins us now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Biden, en route to summit, spoke by phone to Venezuela opposition leader

WASHINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and expressed U.S. support for restarting negotiations between President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition, the White House said. Speaking from Air Force One en route to the Summit of the...
POTUS
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

KHALID: Aww (ph). (SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") KHALID: An Indiana wedding, too. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: Indiana. KHALID: Makes me so nostalgic. Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Asma Khalid. I cover the White House. ORDOÑEZ: I'm Franco Ordoñez....
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's DOJ applies for gag order on indicted Trump adviser Peter Navarro over claims he is creating a 'carnival atmosphere' with his media appearances and accusing the FBI of a terrorist strategy

Prosecutors are trying to slap a gag order on Trump adviser Peter Navarro to prevent him creating a 'carnival atmosphere' or sharing evidence from a grand jury as he fights charges of contempt of Congress. He appeared in court on Friday after being arrested. Immediately afterwards he addressed reporters outside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Democratic Backsliding Rocks The Summit Of The Americas Before It Begins

The United States is hosting a major gathering of American heads of state, but some countries are upset the President Biden has elected not to invite some leaders the White House described as "dictators." The move led other leaders to boycott — raising questions about whether the summit can effectively address pressing challenges like migration.
U.S. POLITICS

