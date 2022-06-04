Round 3 PGA coverage of the 2022 Memorial Tournament; see who's in the prize money

Round three of the 2022 Memorial Tournament gets underway with Cameron Smith , at 8-under par, holding the lead. Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are just one shot back.

Although a handful of big names failed to reach the weekend , Rory McIlroy is not only still here, but very much in contention at 5-under par. He's hoping to earn Jack Nicklaus' handshake at the end of the tournament.

Some of those who finished on the wrong side of the Memorial Tournament cut line offered a rather interesting perspective on what that means. It's worth considering Bryson DeChambeau's and William McGirt's mature views on what role the sport plays in their lives before then celebrating those golfers who are on the course today.

The Memorial Tournament was first played in 1976 and was founded by the legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, the greatest golfer ever to come from Ohio .

Follow the action with live updates on incitement weather, leaderboard changes and more news and notes from Muirfield Village below.

5:20 p.m. – Billy Horschel shoots 65 to take command

Billy Horschel shot a 7-under 65 for his second straight bogey-free round and leads the Memorial with a 5-shot lead. Horschel is at 13-under, ahead of Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith and Denny McCarthy. Horschel's best previous finish at the Memorial is a tie for 10th in 2020.

5:10 p.m. – Billy Horschel's lead is 5

Bill Horschel now leads the Memorial by five strokes. He has parred his last two holes and is playing No. 18 at 13-under par. Aaron Wise, Cameron Smith and Denny McCarthy are at 8-under. Luke List had been in a tie for second place, but he just triple-bogeyed No. 17.

4:33 p.m. – Billy Horschel with another birdie

Billy Horschel magical day continues with another birdie. The latest, his seventh of the bogey-free day, came on a 5-footer on the par-5 15th. That puts Horschel at 13-under. He leads by four shots over Luke List, who just birdied the 15th as well. Horschel hasn't had a bogey since his 10th hole on Thursday, which came on the No. 1 hole.

Billy Horschel made a 15-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 for a four-shot lead at the Memorial. It was Horschel's sixth birdie of the day. He has not bogeyed. Francisco Molinari, Aaron WIse and Luke List are four shots behind at 8-under.

3:34 p.m. – Billy Horschel extends lead to 3

Billy Horschel made a 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 11 to lengthen his Memorial lead to three strokes at 11-under par. Horschel has five birdies without a bogey today. He leads Joaquin Niemann, Denny McCarthy and Aaron Wise by three shots.

3:24 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay eagles No. 15, pulls to four shots back

Patrick Cantlay keeps plugging along and has officially moved into contention with a monstrous eagle putt on the par-5 15th. Cantlay splashed a 64-foot putt for eagle to move to 6-under par and 3-under today.

This was his second eagle of the afternoon. The first one was also dialed in from long range.

3:12 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann making a push

Joaquin Niemann, the No. 18 golfer in the world, has made six birdies since a bogey on the 3rd hole and is now a stroke behind the leader at 9-under par. Niemann sank a 33 1/2-foot putt for a second straight birdie.

2:50 p.m. – Billy Horschel is the new leader after back-to-back birdies

Billy Horschel is the hottest player in the Memorial Tournament field right now. Horschel has followed up his 4-under 68 on Friday with four birdies on the front nine to take a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy.

Horschel hit 17-of-18 greens in regulation yesterday and has hit 7-of-8 today. His back-to-back birdies on No. 7 and No. 8 were a combined 10 feet

2:40 p.m. – Corey Conners three-putts from 3 feet

There have been more than a few shots Corey Conners wishes he could have back. Top of that list has to be taking three shots to get in the hole from 3 feet.

On the par-4 1st, Conners hit his third shot from the fairway to a tidy 3 feet from the hole to be in good position to make par. However, his first putt didn't fall, and he left himself 5 feet for a bogey, which he also missed.

Conners ended up making five birdies on the front nine and was at 4-under for the tournament heading to the back nine. He double-bogeyed Nos. 10 and 11 to fall to even-par and 2-over par today.

2:27 p.m. – Denny McCarthy reclaims the lead on No. 4

Denny McCarthy didn't need to show off his excellent putting stroke on the 209-yard, par-3 4th to move to 9-under and into sole possession of first place. McCarthy hit his tee shot within 4 feet and tapped in for birdie.

McCarthy's was the 14th birdie on No. 4 today, which is better than either of the first two rounds of the tournament.

2:22 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas joins the leaders

After back-to-back rounds of 69, Jhonattan Vegas is already 2-under through five holes and tied with two others in first.

Vegas went for the green on the par-5 5th but landed in the bunker over the water but shy of the green. His third shot out of the sand landed less than 3 feet from the hole.

There are four players, including Daniel Berger who is 5-under today, just one shot back of the leaders.

2:11 p.m. – Billy Horschel moves to 8-under

After a terrific 4-under, 68 on Day 2, Billy Horschel has picked up where he left off and is now in a tie for the lead.

Horschel, who hasn't won a stroke-play event since 2018, birdied the first hole and birdied No. 8 to move into a two-way tie for the lead.

2:04 p.m. – Denny McCarthy takes lead

Denny McCarthy has taken the lead early in the third round at the Memorial with a birdie on the second hole. McCarthy, one of the tour's top putters , made a 7-foot putt to get to 8-under par, one shot ahead of a group of four golfers.

1:53 p.m. – Seven-way tie for lead

Second-round leader Cameron Smith bogeyed No. 1 this afternoon and is now tied with six others atop the Memorial leaderboard. Francisco Molinari, Daniel Berger, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Jhonattan Vegas and Denny McCarthy are also at 7-under par.

12:48 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berg, Abraham Ancer join players three shots back

Keegan Bradley has led the way among the players making a charge to the top from the early groups. He is 5-under with four to play in round three. Meanwhile, Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer have made their way to 5-under on the front nine.

12:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland fading fast

The world's seventh-ranked golfer went from 2-under par to 6-over par in a matter of seven holes.

After starting his round with two birdies in the first three holes, Hovland has made three double-bogeys in his past five holes. On No. 6, Hovland hit his drive into the fairway bunker, then hit his approach into the water.

Hovland found the water again out of the rough on the par-4 9th hole. On the next hole, Hovland took two swings to get out of the green-side bunker, then two-putted for a six.

12:01 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley off to strong starts

Jon Rahm has birdied his first two holes and Daniel Berger birdied two of his first three holes to move to 4-under. Keegan Bradley is one of five players at 4-under on the day and have moved to four shots back after starting the day even-par.

11:17 a.m. – Jason Day, Jordan Spieth moving up the leaderboard

It's moving day at the Memorial Tournament and some notable names are going low.

Jordan Spieth is 3-under for his round and for the tournament through seven holes on Day 3. Meanwhile, Jason Day is steadily moving up the leaderboard at 3-under today and 2-under for the tournament through 11 holes.

Aaron Rai and Troy Merritt are the two players with the lowest rounds so far. Rai is 4-under today and 2-under for the tournament while Merritt is 3-under for the tournament through 10 holes today.

The Memorial Tournament leaders take the course this afternoon, which makes this morning a great time to check out some of the beautiful images from round two.

9:33 a.m. – Jason Day eagles on hole No. 3

It's early in the day obviously, but it's going to be tough to top Jason Day's eagle on the par-4 third hole as a highlight for this round of the Memorial Tournament.

And as if that wasn't impressive enough, he followed it up by holing out from in the rough, almost 83 feet away from the cup at the par-3 fourth hole.

8:25 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker continues his love/hate relationship with Muirfield.

For the past eight years the hate won out.

Brandt Snedeker (2-over par) has just teed off his third round in the first Memorial Tournament he's played in since 2013. He loved the course but hated how he struggled on it, missing five cuts with a withdrawal in six previous visits. So he stayed away, returning this year on a sponsor's exemption.

"I've just never had good any success here," the 41-year-old said. "It's funny, some golf courses you hate them and play great at them, some courses you love and don't play good. I love Riviera (Los Angeles) and here, but play bad at both. Torrey Pines, I should never play well there, but I do. You learn after a while awhile to make your schedule around places you play well, whether you like them or not."

Muirfield Village has undergone several makeovers in the almost decade Snedeker bypassed it, but after seeing it again, he did not think any changes were too drastic.

"Not as dramatic as I thought they'd be, coming back," he said. "The core of the golf course is the same; a few of the holes are a little better since the last time I played them, and some are super tough, nowhere to leave it. So you just have to play some good golf."

8:18 a.m. – Smart money on Aussie Cam Smith

The morning leaderboard is a bit of of a "who's he?" more than a who's who, but that's mostly because the tour is shifting younger, and many casual fans have not caught up to anyone not named Tiger, Phil, Brooks and Bryson. But Cam Smith is legit, ranked No. 3 in the world and has the mullet going for him. Anyone can still win this thing – way too early to call it – but the 36-hole leader is sitting pretty at the moment.

7:58 a.m. – Round three is underway

Believe it or not, this is honestly a weather forecast for Dublin, Ohio, on a Memorial Tournament Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79 and a very light (3-6 mph) northeast wind.

Memorial Tournament 2022 schedule and tee times

SATURDAY: Third round tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m.

SUNDAY: Final round tee times starting at 7:30 a.m. Gates open at 7 a.m.

What channel is the Memorial Tournament on TV?

TV : Saturday (12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., CBS, Ch. 10); Sunday (12:30-2:30 p.m., Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., CBS, Ch. 10).

How to stream the Golf Channel, 2022 Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament can be streamed a variety of ways. Paramount+ will have have the CBS live stream on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is also streaming on several providers, like Hulu Live.

Streaming providers like Hulu Live, Sling and YouTube TV offer the Golf Channel, which is airing all the rounds.

Who won the Memorial Tournament last year?

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Last year: Cantlay defeated Collin Morikawa on the first hole of a sudden death playoff to win his second Memorial (the first coming in 2019), but it goes down as one of the the oddest "what-if?" outcomes in PGA Tour history.

On Saturday, Jon Rahm shot a superb 7-under-par 64 to take a six-shot cushion into what he thought would be his Sunday victory lap round, but within moments of finishing his third round Tour officials approached the Spaniard off the back of the 18th green with news he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would need to withdraw.

What is the Memorial Tournament course record?

Tournament course record: 268 (-20), Tom Lehman (1994)

Who has won the Memorial Tournament the most all-time?

Player with most tournament wins: Tiger Woods, five (1999, 2000, 2001, 2009, 2012)

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Round 3 PGA coverage of the 2022 Memorial Tournament; see who's in the prize money