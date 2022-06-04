ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Preventing tick bites and tickborne diseases

By Norwalk Reflector staff
 4 days ago

NORWALK — It’s that time of year where people are spending the day outdoors, but be careful not to bring home any unwelcomed guests like ticks. According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), diseases spread by ticks have become more common in the past decade. Huron County Public Health (HCPH) encourages residents to learn and practice preventative measures against tick bites and tickborne diseases:

PROTECT AGAINST TICK BITES

• Wear proper clothing: wearing long pants, long sleeves, and long socks or tucking your pant legs into socks or boots and tucking your shirt into your pants will help keep ticks outside of your clothing.

• Use tick repellent: use a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent on exposed skin. For clothing and gear such as boots, pants, socks, tents, use repellent products containing at least 0.5% permethrin.

• Avoid common areas where ticks live: this includes wooded and brushy areas with high grass and leaf litter. Instead, walk in the center of trails and take extra precautions in spring, summer, and fall when ticks are most active.

CHECK FOR TICKS

• Examine gear and pets: it is not uncommon for ticks to enter the home via pets and gear/equipment and then attach to a person.

• After returning indoors: take a shower or bath as soon as possible and conduct a head-to- toe tick check of your body, checking under your arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and in your hair & scalp.

• Place clothing in dryer: tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing. If clothes require washing first, it is recommended to use hot water.

IF TICKS ARE FOUND AND REQUIRE REMOVAL FROM PERSON OR PET

• Use the proper tool: fine-tipped tweezers work best to grasp the tick as close to the surface of the skin as possible.

• Use the proper technique: use steady, even pressure when pulling away and pull the tick up and straight out; do not twist or jerk the tick as this may cause parts of the mouth of the tick to break off into the skin. Do not use a hot match, cigarette, nail polish, petroleum jelly or other products to remove a tick. The Mayo Clinic demonstrates proper removal of ticks at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bI-FDjI22-s.

• Dispose of ticks: dispose of the tick(s) by placing it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flush it down the toilet. Never crush a tick with your bare hand.

IF BITTEN BY TICK, WATCH FOR SYMPTOMS OF POTENTIAL TICKBORNE DISEASES

Several tickborne diseases can have similar signs and symptoms including fever, chills, body aches and pains, and the appearance of a rash. The most common tickborne disease is Lyme disease. Although most mild symptoms of tickborne disease can be treated at home, if you have been bitten by a tick and start exhibiting symptoms listed above, it is recommended you notify your healthcare provider.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information on summer-related safety tips, follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @HuronCoHealth.

Norwalk, OH
ABOUT

Norwalk Reflector

