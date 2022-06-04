ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Flooding from tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami firefighters had to help multiple drivers evacuate...

www.wogx.com

wogx.com

Heavy rain, storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving across the Central Florida area Wednesday afternoon. The main weather concerns include heavy rain and 40 mph winds. Pea-sized hail is also possible. Heavy rain and storms have left more than 4,500 Duke Energy customers without power...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There’s a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

CDC lists more Florida counties at high risk for COVID transmission

The 23 counties include nearly all of Central Florida, coast to coast, and South Florida. Two weeks ago, only nine counties were at high risk of transmission. The latest surge of COVID-19 across Florida has placed more than 20 counties at high risk of community spread during the previous week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best State Park in Florida, According to Travel Websites

National parks get massive amounts of visitors every year. According to the National Park Service, in 2021, national parks had 297,115,406 visits. However, state parks put up impressive numbers also. According to the Discoverer, state parks in the United States average around 807 million visitors annually.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Commandeer Boat To Catch Thief

It wasn’t just another peaceful day on the water! These Florida deputies had to commandeer a boat to catch a jet ski thief. This incident was caught on body cam when Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies approached a family on a dock and asked them if they could catch a ride on their boat to apprehend the thief. The family obliged and the adventure began. The deputies caught up to the thief whose jet ski ran out of gas! We also hear the thief tell the deputies that he can’t swim!
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Local teens are vying for a chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth!The competition is taking place at the Historic Hampton House.The resort was one of the few places that allowed black people stay during the 1960s.Sunday's pageant aims to build self-confidence through empowerment and leadership and also educate about Juneteenth.The holiday celebrates when the last remaining slaves were freed in Texas back in 1865.The winner will represent South Florida in the national pageant.
MIAMI, FL

