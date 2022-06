Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman has plenty of credits to his name already, with roles in the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of another actor who spent (fictional) time in a jet cockpit, Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO