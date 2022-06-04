ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNT letters: It’s people, not guns; Josh Harris’ remorse; Cross-Base Highway’s demise

Lost opportunity

Re: “ Pierce County’s Cross-Base Highway dead for lack of money ” (TNT, 05/25/2022)

R.I.P. missing link. Well-planned indecision and foot dragging have again prevailed as an effective deterrent to a “crucial” west-to-east route across Pierce County.

Would this be a bad time to ask why Washington still lacks a freeway running between Chehalis and Fife? It could provide relief to a stretch of Interstate 5 that is hemorrhaging daily from traffic.

Ken Matheson, Tacoma

Enforce existing laws

Re: “ America’s sick infatuation with guns says it all ” (TNT, 05/29/2022)

The News Tribune’s Matt Driscoll expresses his anger at this horrible event, with good reason. After reviewing a couple of other mass shootings and giving his thoughts, he concludes with the question, “What’s left to say that hasn’t been said before?”

There are things to be said that don’t seem to find their place in the media. First, how about enforcing existing laws? How about supporting, rather than trashing those who are charged with enforcing them? How about we recognize our laws are fashioned by laws given to Moses by God centuries ago, and return to teaching Judeo-Christian values in our schools?

How about proclaiming the respect for all life — school children, unborn children and the many who are murdered by those in their community, rather than focusing only on those who are killed by law enforcement?

One murder is too many. Twenty is an extreme tragedy.

Would more laws help? Perhaps. But if a person flagrantly breaks existing laws, why will he or she obey new ones?

Curtis M Anderson, Tacoma

Not guns, people

With the recent shootings, I am amazed that people want gun restrictions. With the same analogy we should look at vehicles.

Guns and vehicles are controlled by people. There are 90 people a day killed by vehicles in the U.S. With this statistic, shouldn’t we be regulating vehicles? It takes a person to control either mechanical item; how it’s used is the outcome, for good or bad.

We should look at the abolishment of the death penalty for the responsibility that criminals no longer fear.

Ted Riedle, Tacoma

Josh Harris

In the case of Josh Harris, at first it feels right to champion someone who has a checkered past who appeared to be vocally accountable for his actions. After all, having a past and reflecting to correct your mistakes should be a lesson, not a life sentence.

But taking a moment to dissect his intentions reveals that not only is Harris superficial about his mistakes, he has zero remorse. Worse, he continues forward behind the notion that his monetary contributions will right his wrongs.

The people of Pierce County, as well as the world, have witnessed enough prominent figures using their power, privilege, money or leadership to act in any way they want. There has been nothing from Mr. Harris that demonstrates he will act any differently if given a position. Voters who green light this guy’s actions share his same character qualities.

Brienne Iverson McGreevy, Edgewood

