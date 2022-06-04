ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

BMW Should Be Nervous About The $54K Mercedes-Benz EQB

By Chase Bierenkoven
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Targeted appeal" would be a good way to quickly sum up the new Mercedes-Benz EQB. Looking at it, the brand's new car is set to check all the popular consumer car boxes. A luxury, electric, 7-seat, SUV with progressive yet largely inoffensive styling? We'll be seeing these everywhere in about six...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Real Reason Mercedes Is Making It Hard To Buy A Car

Mercedes apparently wants to replicate the direct-to-customer sales model offered by Tesla, as the company is reportedly trying to overhaul its distribution model by cutting down on the number of dealerships, especially in its European markets. According to a report from Automotive News, the German luxury automaker is planning to reduce the number of dealership outlets in its home markets by around 15 to 20 percent.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB electric crossover costs $55,550, on sale this summer

Mercedes-Benz is quickly filling out its portfolio of electric vehicles and not every entry is at the top end. The latest arrival is the EQB based on the GLB-Class compact crossover. It starts sales this summer priced at $55,550, including a $1,050 destination charge. Mercedes also has an EQA based on the GLA-Class, though this model isn't available in the U.S. just yet.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

7 Times The Mercedes S-Class Blew Us Away

If you want an example of trickle-down technology, look no further than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S-Class has spent the last 50 years introducing new technology or packing technology that Mercedes has made reliable enough for its flagship model. As well as being a four-wheeled crystal ball for automotive tech, the S-Class is renowned for its luxury, style, and elegance. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan to drive or be driven around in, the Mercedes S-Classhas become the gold standard. In 2022, the S is turning 50. To this day it remains the benchmark for executive comfort, so we're celebrating that by revisiting its greatest hits throughout the generations.
MERCEDES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Eqb#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Glb#Pinnacle#Nfc#Burmester#Exclusive
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
ABC News

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

DETROIT -- Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail. The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.
MERCEDES, TX
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
The Guardian

Mercedes-Benz issues global recall of one million older cars

Mercedes-Benz has announced it is immediately recalling nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with the braking system. Germany’s federal transport authority (KBA) said that the recall affected cars built between 2004 and 2015 of the SUV series ML and GL, and the R-Class luxury minivan.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Reuters

Mercedes to recall about 1 million older models worldwide

BERLIN, June 4 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is recalling almost a million older cars from around the world due to possible problems with the brake booster, the company said on Saturday. Models of the ML, GL (BR 164) and R-Class (BR 251) series produced between 2004 and 2015 are affected,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy