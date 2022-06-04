LaVergne locks up saddle bronc championship

Camille Theresa Calloura Cormie, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with her beloved husband and family at her side. A resident of Lake Charles, Mrs. Cormie was born to Samuel and Katherine Lucille Abate Calloura on Oct. 23, 1931. She was a 1950 graduate of LaGrange High School, where she was active in the Gatorette’s, was a member of the National Honor Society and other school organizations, and was crowned one of the Queens. Between her family duties and business activities, Mrs. Cormie attended McNeese State University for two years. At different times while busy and lovingly caring for her husband and five children, Mrs. Cormie worked in finance and record keeping for local companies being highly regarded for her abilities and dedication.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO