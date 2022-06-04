ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

LaVergne locks up saddle bronc championship

By Rodrick Anderson
Lake Charles American Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULPHUR — He started his rodeo career two years ago and is already a state champion. DeQuincy freshman Wyatt LaVergne wrapped up the saddle bronc riding state title Friday at the Louisiana High School Finals Rodeo. He won the second go-round with a 61-point ride. He was second...

www.americanpress.com

Thomas Wayne Bourgeois

Thomas Wayne Bourgeois, age 86, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 with his family by his side. Wayne was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Cedar Grove, La., to his late parents, Dutch and Clydie Bourgeois. Wayne was a native of Cedar Grove, La., and moved to...
SULPHUR, LA
Sulphur, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bruce Darren Davis

Bruce Darren Davis, age 55, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. Bruce was born June 12, 1966, in Merritt Island, Fla., to Bruce William Davis and Deborah Jean Peeples. Bruce was a Foreman for SS Sprinkler Company and a member of The Savages...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sylvester selected as finalist for statewide paramedic award

Paramedic Joseph Sylvester was recognized last week as an exceptional Paramedic in the southwest region by his colleagues at Acadian Ambulance. Sylvester represents the company’s Southwest Louisiana service area, and was nominated by his peers as a finalist for the statewide Paramedic of the Year award. Sylvester was one...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Amanda Cusey going spoon to spoon against state’s top chefs

Tender grilled steak topped with jumbo lump crab, crawfish and spicy white wine cream sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes and broccolini is one of the most popular dishes at the Villa Harlequin. That’s the Downtown Lake Charles restaurant where well-traveled and Tante Marie Culinary Academy-trained chef Amanda Cusey does her thing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jerry Wayne Hughes

LAKE ARTHUR — Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Wayne Hughes, 73, of Welsh, will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur with the Rev. Roland Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Camille Cormie

Camille Theresa Calloura Cormie, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with her beloved husband and family at her side. A resident of Lake Charles, Mrs. Cormie was born to Samuel and Katherine Lucille Abate Calloura on Oct. 23, 1931. She was a 1950 graduate of LaGrange High School, where she was active in the Gatorette’s, was a member of the National Honor Society and other school organizations, and was crowned one of the Queens. Between her family duties and business activities, Mrs. Cormie attended McNeese State University for two years. At different times while busy and lovingly caring for her husband and five children, Mrs. Cormie worked in finance and record keeping for local companies being highly regarded for her abilities and dedication.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 5, 2022. Jason Paul Nero, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders. Tristan Jay Perry, 24, Lumberton, TX: Battery of a dating partner. Isaac Leon Nash, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edwards issues call for special session

Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a special session of Louisiana’s Legislature to redraw Louisiana’s Congressional district maps with two majority Black districts, as required by yesterday’s ruling of the U.S. Court for the Middle District of Louisiana. “The Middle District’s ruling yesterday that the Congressional maps...
LOUISIANA STATE

