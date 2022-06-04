Unique apartment built with repurposed steel shipping containers opens in Phoenix

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO