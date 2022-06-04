ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Unique apartment built with repurposed steel shipping containers opens in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A unique apartment building in downtown Phoenix built with repurposed steel shipping containers has opened, design-build firm Local Studio said this week. IDA on McKinley at 250 E. McKinley Street is a 6-story complex and the tallest structure of its kind in the nation, according to a press...

ktar.com

