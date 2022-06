Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has just sold, and it went for more than its considerable asking price despite the fact that it might be destined to be torn down. White died in December of 2021 at the age of 99, and her charming, but surprisingly modest home in the exclusive Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles went on the market for $10,575,000 in April of 2022. Online property listings show the house sold on June 2 for $10,678,000, which breaks down to $3,491 per square foot and a monthly payment of $55,806.

