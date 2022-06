Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that will see it invest $50 billion in EVs with a goal of producing two million units annually by 2026. However, the automaker is being strategic about what it electrifies, a list that is focused on iconic models like the Ford F-150, Ford Mustang, and Ford Bronco, commercial vehicles, and vehicles touting a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of under 8,500 pounds. That may leave certain existing models on the outside looking in, however, a list that could potentially include the Ford Escape.

