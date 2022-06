A state trooper exonerated for her role in an infamous beating of a man in Raleigh died last month after a surgical procedure, her lawyer told WRAL News. Tabithia Davis was fired by the Highway Patrol in June 2018 and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, willfully failing to discharge duties, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO