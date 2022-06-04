River Landing tourney lassos success

Wednesday, May 25, marked the beginning of a two-day event at River Landing. The event was hosted by the River Landing Golf Association for Ladies (RLGALs) and was attended by 42 different golf clubs from over 11 states. This year was western-themed — The Invitational at the River Landing Corral.

Ladies arrived on Wednesday and had an opportunity to play a practice round on the River or Landing course, followed by an optional dinner (aka “Hoedown”) at the River Lodge. The theme was enhanced with music by Jody Patram, and all participants wore cowboy attire, hats, and boots to get into the country spirit. A special thanks to Sabrina Lewis, River Landing Activities Director, for teaching us all a bit of line dancing! The official tournament started on Thursday, May 26.

Theme Prizes:

Best Interpretation of Theme Cart went to The Beach Bunkerettes – Brenda Stubby, Beje Keefer, Chris Kocak, Kim McLoota (Wilmington Municipal LPGA)

Best Interpretation of Theme costumes went to The Rhinestone Blondes – Elaine Masinick, Janis Jay, Cindie Rovnak (River Landing and Beacon Hill Golf Course in Michigan.)

Competition Prizes:

River Course Flight 1:

First place Gross / Carol Ackerson; Linda McAlister; Kris, Englehaupt, Sharon Henke

Second place Gross / Libby Neil, Natalie Petersen, Teresa Balkcum, Deb Long

First place Net / Terry Kugler, Lisa Federic, Marilou Lim, Jen Jones

Second place Net/Carol Kelly, Jeanne Fleming, Linda Stecklin, Susie Hurley

River Course Flight 2:

First place Gross / Carol Romanet, Danielle Galmore, Jennie Hollowell, Cindy Turner

Second place Gross /Sheila Bertoldi, Suzie Zalar; Rose Dumas, Lis Peterson

First place Net / Elaine Masinick, Janis Jay, Ruth Crighton, Cindie Rovnak

Second place Net / Meg Petersen, Susan Jessup, Kelly Murphy, Laure Landvogt

Landing Course Flight 3:

First place Gross / Pat Simpson, Barbara Swetis, Diane Elko, Carolyn Bruggerman

Second place Gross / Alexa Blair, Marcia Bruder, Mona Boob, Jane McGann

First place Net / Chris Kocak, Kim McLoota, Brenda Stubby, Beje Keefer

Second place Net / Anne Thacker, Maghan Kobelt, Mary Jo Smith, June Fraser

Landing Course Flight 4:

First place Gross / Jan Zoesch; Audrey Marcis; Barbara Reynolds; Sara Cailler

Second place Gross /Cynthia Isyk; Rainelle Mishoe; Kathleen Kobel’ Cynthia Merril

First place Net / Jackie Sawyer; Peg Berry; Jackie Fiala; Sherry Mikael

Second place Net / Cyndy Dutson; Carol Wright; Lyn Totty; Eileen McHale

Individual Closest to the Pin: (Lynda Goodman and Cindy Turner on the River Course; Deb Hartman and Carolyn Bruggeman on the Landing Course)

RL Team Shootout contest: On the River Course – “The Fabulous Foursome”; Dorothy DeMasi, Nancy Nicolson, Carol Carlson, and Candie Robertson. On the Landing Course – Team 11; Jan Zoesh, Audrey Marcis, Barbara Reynolds, Sara Cailler

Ten door prize baskets, a large 50/50 raffle, and a Getaway for Four at River Landing comprised of rounds of golf and accommodations were also awarded at the luncheon.

Players left the River Landing corral on a high, many commenting they can’t wait for next year. The date for next year’s event will be held May 25, 2023.

The tournament committee thanked those who participated, sponsored, or volunteered at the event, including Jody Patram, John Goodman, the River Landing Golf Shop, the River Landing Marketing Team, Sabrina Lewis, the River Landing Banquet Staff, and the River Landing Men’s Golf Association (carts and bartenders).

The committee consists of: Meg Petersen, Linda Dlugolecki, Susan Kerrig; Janis Jay; Elaine Masinick; Jo Maggio; Sara Cailler; Lynda Goodman; Julia Molestead, Diane Orlowski, Sue Bartnick, and Jan Zoesch