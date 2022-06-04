Iowa school dedicates memorial to Breasia Terrell
A Quad City school honored Breasia Terrell June 2, dedicating a memorial garden as a tribute.
Breasia disappeared in Northeast Davenport July 2020, and her body was later found near DeWitt.Search continues for missing 10-year-old girl
Local Four's Melanie Anderson spoke with students and school employees about the memorial.
