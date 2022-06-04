Iowa school dedicates memorial to Breasia Terrell

A Quad City school honored Breasia Terrell June 2, dedicating a memorial garden as a tribute.

Monroe Elementary , her old school, dedicated a memorial garden as a tribute.

Breasia disappeared in Northeast Davenport July 2020, and her body was later found near DeWitt.

Local Four’s Melanie Anderson spoke with students and school employees about the memorial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.