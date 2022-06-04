ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa school dedicates memorial to Breasia Terrell

By Brian Weckerly
 4 days ago

A Quad City school honored Breasia Terrell June 2, dedicating a memorial garden as a tribute.

Monroe Elementary , her old school, dedicated a memorial garden as a tribute.

Breasia disappeared in Northeast Davenport July 2020, and her body was later found near DeWitt.

Search continues for missing 10-year-old girl

Local Four’s Melanie Anderson spoke with students and school employees about the memorial.

ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

