Pair Sought In Armed Robbery Of Mohnton Turkey Hill: Police

The alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Robeson Township Police Department

Two men are being sought in the armed robbery of a Turkey Hill store in Berks County, authorities said.

The pair walked into the store on the 3200 block of Morgantown Road and robber a worker of cash and cigarettes at gunpoint around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Robeson Township police said.

The suspects fled south on State Route 10 in a black Chrysler 300, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson Township Police Department at (610)582-4276 or email Officer Jason Rimby at Badge24@robesontownship.com.

