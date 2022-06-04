Riverfest today features drone show, Willie Nelson and River Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s 50th Riverfest heads into day two. This festival began yesterday and will run through Saturday, June 11. The events today feature the Fidelity Bank River Run, a concert by Willie Nelson and a drone light show.

Listed below are the main events and attractions you can find, along with general information.

Events

Fidelity Bank River Run

The Fidelity Bank River Run consists of four different races:

Marriott International 10K Race begins at 7:15 a.m.

Katie Partridge Memorial 5K Run/Wheelchair Race begins at 7:40 a.m.

Accuweather 2-Mile Family Walk/Jog begins at 9:15 a.m.

Lane Enterprises Tot Trot begins at 10:30 a.m.

Cowboy Bathtub Races

You read that right, bathtub races!

Contestants will race along the Arkansas River in stock tanks. Those who recieve 1st, 2nd, 3rd place, and Best in Show will all recieve cash awards. There will be 3-5 tanks per heat and heats may begin approximately 7 minutes apart.

Pre-registration was encouraged, but there will also be day-of registration. If you don’t have a stock tank, one will be onsite for you to use, but you will not be able to decorate. Participation is free with a Riverfest button.

These races will begin at 2 p.m. from the east bank of the Arkansas River at Douglas St.

For more information about the Cowboy Bathtub Race and the rules of entry, click here .

Willie Nelson & Family

American country music singer Willie Nelson will be taking the stage outside Century II Saturday along with his three opening acts: Charley Crockett, Chapel Hart, and Katie Jo.

The show begins at 5 p.m. and is free to watch as long as you have a Riverfest button.

ICT Drone Show Presented by Exploration Place

Wichita’s first drone light show will make its premiere Saturday at 10 p.m. The ICT Drone Show consists of 200 synchronized drones fully choreographed to music.

Firefly Drone Shows, one of the most experienced operators in the nation, is coordinating the technical program. Their swarm of computer-controlled drones will display a series of animated scenes reaching up to 400 feet tall.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wichita Toy Train Club: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wichita Princesses Meet & Greet: 12-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 4-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m., and 8-9 p.m.

12-1 p.m., 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 4-5 p.m., 7-8 p.m., and 8-9 p.m. Sara Kreutz Special Kz – Bubble Fun: 1-2- p.m., 4-5 p.m., and 6-7 p.m.

1-2- p.m., 4-5 p.m., and 6-7 p.m. Levi Harris – Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting: 1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., and8-9 p.m.

1-2 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., and8-9 p.m. Richard Renner – Vodvill Clown: 12-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 5-6 p.m., and 7-8 p.m.

12-1 p.m., 2-3 p.m., 5-6 p.m., and 7-8 p.m. Dennis Porter – Happy Faces: 4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

4-5 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Jennifer Mays – Half Moon Hoops: 6-7 p.m.

Attractions

Quantum Credit Union Food Court

What is a festival without a food court?

Beginning at 11 a.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks using tickets sold at the ticket booths. Fidelity Bank ATMs will also be available to withdraw cash for tickets.

Fun fact, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., guests will be able to get into the food court without needing a button.

Here is a list of the 13 food court vendors that will be available:

• Hoopingarner Philly Steaks

• Hoopingarner Funnel Cakes

• Tad’s Bodacious Burritos

• Tad’s Chicken on a Stick

• Made 2 Grill

• Original Corn Roast

• Chan’s Concessions

• D & J Pronto Pup

• Dippin Dots

• Texas Reds

• Tacos tj 664

• Santa Lucia Concessions

• Big G’s

Click here to find what food and drink items will be available from each vendor at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court.

For more information about this year’s Riverfest map, click here . (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Beer Garden

Adults will be able to beat the heat with their beverage of choice. Whether it’s fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer, wine, or a cocktail, adults can find their drinks at the Beer Garden.

Alcohol is not limited to the Beer Garden. Adults will be able to travel around their festival with their drinks.

Kids’ Corner

At the Kids’ Corner, Riverfest attendees can expect to find kid-friendly activities and events, including princess meet and greets, balloons twisting, bubble fun, clowns, and a petting zoo.

For more information about the Kids’ Corner and its schedule, click here .

Riverfest Carnival

One of Riverfest’s main attractions is its carnival.

Located in the parking lot southeast of the Hyatt Regency Wichita, attendees can find all of the classic carnival rides. Tickets for the rides and vendors can be purchased in this area.

Expo Hall and Exhibition Hall

For those who need to get out of the sun for a while, or just want to stay inside, attendees can enter both the Expo Hall and the Exhibition Hall.

Inside these halls, attendees can find indoor events in air-conditioned comfort during the weekend. The Expo Hall will be open on the final weekend of the festival, and the Exhibition Hall will be open on both Saturdays.

Boats & Bikes at River Vista

Ever wanted to ride down the Arkansas River? Here’s your chance!

Anyone who wants to go out onto the river can hop on a paddleboat, kayak, or canoe. They can even participate in races.

Kennedy Plaza

This plaza is where everyone wants to be.

Whether you are watching a famous headliner, featured opener, or local showcase, you can enjoy music right outside of Century II in the comfort of your lawn chair and/or blanket while enjoying some food and drink from the Riverfest vendors.

House of Schwan Budweiser Clydesdale Stables

The Budweiser Clydesdales are back again!

Visit the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales during open festival hours at the former downtown public library.

General information

Buttons

Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are only available at local QuikTrips , Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St . , and online .

This year’s 50th Riverfest design was created by Joe Worley. He designed the flyers, adult buttons, and children’s buttons. Click here to read all about it.

Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5. These buttons are also good for the duration of the festival.

Parking

Downtown Wichita can be confusing for many with all of the one-way streets, especially with streets being blocked off for Riverfest.

VisitWichita has put together an interactive parking map to help you find the most convenient parking option, including covered parking.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Rules and Safety

Do

• Wear your Riverfest button

• Provide ample time for bag checks

• Visit the Wichita Riverfest mobile app

• Remember to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes

• Bring a sealed or empty water bottle to refill at the festival

• Be courteous to other festival attendees

• Be kind and patient with vendors and Riverfest workers

• Visit often

• Check the lost and found for any missing items or Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St.

Don’t

• Leave blankets, tarps, and other personal belongings overnight

• Bring pets, coolers, or outside food and drink

• Ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.

• Bring weapons

• Buy buttons from anyone else besides QuikTrip and Wichita Festivals

To find more information about Riverfest 2022 and to find out what events are coming up, click here .

