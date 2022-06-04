ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Addy Wiley is an absolute beast.' Huntington North star completes unheard-of double-double.

By David Woods, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTbb2_0g0Oe93000

BLOOMINGTON – This might not be your idea of party time, but it was a joyful Friday night for Addy Wiley.

These were her pre-race thoughts, on this timetable.

>> 6:35 p.m., the 1,600 meters: “Really nervous.” She set a state meet record.

>> 7:52 p.m., the 800 meters: “A lot less nervous.” She set another state meet record.

>> 8:22 p.m., the 3,200 meters: “Content.” She finished third.

>> 8:52 p.m., the 1,600-meter relay: “Really tired.” She ran a 57.03 anchor leg on 19 minutes’ rest. If you know track and field, you know that is absurd after 14 laps.

The Huntington North senior settled for history, rather than hysteria, in completing an unprecedented double-double in Indiana. She became the first ever to win an 800/1,600 last year . . . and then she did so again.

“Addy Wiley is an absolute beast,” is the way Park Tudor’s Sophia Kennedy put it.

Any of Wiley’s races separately would have been elite. To run all in a 138-minute span defied credulity.

She is Indiana’s Iron Maiden, and has the heavy metal to prove it. She survived childhood cancer and runs with titanium staples in her right lung and diaphragm.

“I think it was the right way to close out my senior year,” Wiley said. “It was definitely tough. And there were times today it was getting to me a little bit mentally. But I think it was the right move for me. It was exactly what I needed to push myself, and I’m really happy I did.”

Her night began with the 1,600 meters, in which she seized the lead on the first lap and ran a 64.89 last lap. Her 4:38.69 broke the meet record of 4:43.46 set by Culver’s Waverly Neer in 2011.

Among Indiana girls, only Wiley has bettered her time, with a 4:37.98 in a regional at Marion and a 4:38.14 mile at Madison, Ala., last year. (Wiley’s time Friday is equal to a 4:40.3 mile.)

Wiley said she was surprised no others went out in an attempt to blunt her fast finish.

“I mean, the mile is my race,” she said. “If any of them I wanted to win today, I wanted it to be that one. Once I had that lead, I wasn’t going to let people come back to me.”

Delta sophomore Nicki Southerland was second in 4:43.99, near the old meet record, and Park Tudor junior Gretchen Farley third in 4:50.35.

The 800 was the “most shocking” race, Wiley said, because she thought the first lap would be faster.

Wheeler’s Emma Hellwege led the pack through in 63.45, followed by Wiley in 63.51. Wiley ran the second lap in 62.75 for a 2:06.26, breaking the meet record of 2:06.62 set by Pike’s Elizabeth Stanhope in 2019. Wiley’s time is the fastest ever by an Indiana girl on Indiana soil, since her record of 2:04.40 came last July at Renton, Wash.

Farley was second in 2:09.89 — or about the time her sister, Abby, ran in winning state as a junior (2:09.50) in 2010.

“It’s such an honor to run against such amazing girls, top in the country,” Farley said.

After finishing the 800, Wiley had 28 minutes before the 3,200, and it was too little against too strong a field. Wiley said she had a “stomach bug” before the 800, and it persisted.

Kennedy followed through on her plan “to hammer it in the middle of the race,” and she and Southerland had a 7-second gap on Wiley through the 5:14 midpoint. Southerland pushed ahead on the sixth lap and went on to win in 10:22.82.

Kennedy was second in 10:25.02. It has been “a wild ride,” she said, considering her training was interrupted by a stress reaction and then an appendectomy.

Wiley was third in 10:38.57.

The race lacked defending champion Lily Cridge, who did not enter the 3,200 and instead ran for Bishop Chatard in the 3,200 relay.

“I’m a little disappointed that it wasn’t as perfect as I wanted it to be,” Wiley said. “But, you know, there’s not always going to be perfect. I’m not going to tear myself down about every little race, or I’m never going to get better. So I’m happy I put my best foot forward.”

Her 27 points allowed Huntington North to finish fifth in team standings, or its highest since a fourth place in 1976.

The Colorado signee's season is not over. She plans to run the 800 in the Nike nationals and 1,500 in the USA Junior Championships, both later this month at Eugene, Ore. She is trying to make the team for August’s under-20 World Championships at Cali, Colombia.

Contact IndyStar reporter David Woods at david.woods@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

