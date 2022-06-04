What will become of City Island Rec Center?

Hi, folks. As Mother Nature reminds us of just who's boss, the state prepares for what could be the first tropical storm JUST FOUR DAYS INTO THE OFFICIAL START OF HURRICANE SEASON!

Oh well, we probably wouldn't trade places with anyone else.

What's to become of Daytona's City Island Rec Center?

A new committee made up of seven local residents has been asked to look past the dilapidation and decay and dream about what could become of the prosaic one-story building that has been perched on the downtown riverfront for nearly 80 years.

Rebirth of Riverfront Park

For decades, Riverfront Park had been little more than an open expanse of marginally healthy grass, a few scattered trees and a nearly constant presence of vagrants. But now, the north end of the windswept greenspace has catapulted into a new stratosphere.

Remains of Treasure Island Resort reduced to rubble ahead of deadline

After nearly two decades as one of the beachside’s most infamous eyesores, the abandoned Treasure Island Resort is nothing more than a pile of rubble this week, a long-awaited milestone that was celebrated by residents and city officials alike.

The Little Drug Co. fountain café in NSB to reopen under new name: Little Griddle

Five months ago, New Smyrna Beach locals were heartbroken when the iconic Little Drug Co. on Canal Street closed after almost 100 years. But one local has teamed up with the new tenant at 412 Canal St. to bring back the place where he and many others in town had grown to love.