5 Beautiful Hotel Ballrooms In San Francisco

Our search for a seriously in-the-know local brought us to the doorstep of an iconic 30-year-old eatery, Fog City, which you might remember from 1990s era Visa commercials or on the cult classic film “So I Married An Axe Murderer.” Located along the Embarcadero at 1300 Battery St., the restaurant’s status as a classic San Francisco food destination was revived in 2013 after major renovations. Shane Pearce, the restaurant’s manager, has been living in the Bay Area for 30 years and can’t imagine living anywhere else. “San Francisco has a long history of open-minded residents and transplants. From fostering miners during the Gold Rush, being an LGBT sanctuary during the Second World War, nurturing an era of civil rights and anti-war activism through the 1950s and ’60s, and cultivating the software boom of the ’80s and ’90s, this remarkable city has been an incubator of creativity.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO