Sacramento, CA

How can I reduce my daily water use for Sacramento’s drought goal? Here are simple tips

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Both the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County are urging residents to reduce water use by 20% to conserve water in California’s continued drought.

But what does reducing water use by 20% look like, practically? How can it be measured in your daily life?

The Sacramento Bee talked to spokesman Carlos Eliason with Sacramento’s Department of Utilities for useful, achievable tips residents can use to reduce their water use in their everyday routine.

Cut your water use by 20%

First, conserving water looks different for everyone.

Eliason said people living in single-family homes use the most water, particularly outdoors — and especially on their grass. And it makes sense because homeowners water their grass, landscapes, outdoor plants, trees and more.

“Reducing water use by person is going to look very very different depending on a person’s lifestyle, whether they live in an apartment, whether they live in a home,” he said.

The ‘10-minute rule’

Eliason goes by the “10-minute rule,” analogy mainly because it’s “easy math,” but the time can be tweaked to any water activity. In his example, if a resident typically waters their lawn for 10 minutes, conserving water by 20% would mean watering for eight minutes instead.

The same applies to your showers.

But there’s no concrete rule to conserve water, rather “give a little hear and take a little there” to not only save water but be more efficient. Here’s what Eliason said residents can do in their everyday routine to reach an overall reduction of 20%:

  • Use a sprinkler cycle.
  • Cut shower times.
  • Wash full loads of laundry.
  • Run a full dishwasher load.
  • Fill the sink with soapy water to wash dishes instead of running water continuously.

Here are a couple of tips to save water during the drought, according to Regional Water Authority’s Be Water Smart website :

Your grass can get brown but your trees shouldn’t

A biker peddles down a Sacramento neighborhood where several of its lawns are brown. Randall Benton / rbenton@sacbee.com

A tree’s importance is planted in its range of benefits including shade, oxygen, better air quality, less erosion and pollution and more.

“Lawns can get a little stressed, a little bit more brown in the summer time,” Eliason said. “The important thing is we want people to water their trees.”

In Sacramento, trees provide shade for homes and buildings, helping to reduce energy consumption and because drought has killed millions of California’s trees — Eliason said the city is putting an emphasis on its canopy. An idea: Cut your lawn watering time in half and use some of that water time for the trees.

“You can get water reductions by using water more efficiently,” he said.

What are current water restrictions in the city of Sacramento?

Sacramento is in a “water alert,” meaning it’s asking for 20% reductions and waste fines double. Here’s what the water restrictions look like for both city residents and businesses, according to the city’s drought conditions page:

People are only allowed to wash their cars with a shutoff nozzle and on watering days .

People with even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesdays and Sundays and people with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Typical fines for wasting water in the city of Sacramento range from $50 to $1,000.

What are Sacramento County water rules?

As part of Sacramento County’s emergency conservation regulations, all county residents, businesses and statewide water supplies must follow these rules , according to Sacramento County’s water resources page:

  • Don’t use safe drinking water to wash sidewalks and driveways.
  • Avoid irrigation runoff when using safe drinking water. Don’t use hoses with no shutoff nozzles to wash cars.
  • Don’t use safe drinking water in decorative water features that do not recirculate the water.
  • Avoid outdoor irrigation during and 48 hours following measurable rainfall.

WHAT ABOUT BUSINESSES?

Businesses are required to do the following, according to Sacramento County’s website :

  • Food service establishments must serve water to customers on request.

For rules on hotels and motels , visit Sacramento County’s water resources page.

WHAT ABOUT WATER SUPPLIERS?

Water suppliers must do the following, according to Sacramento County’s website :

Impose restrictions on outdoor irrigation

  • Notify customers about leaks that are within the customer’s control
  • Report on water use monthly
  • Report on compliance and enforcement

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Esther Bailey
4d ago

We are supposed to reduce water use to help conserve water during extreme drought, yet Sacramento officials are selling our water to Southern California for millions? We have certain days of the week and times we can water but driving down sunrise blvd during rush hour traffic and seeing plants and trees being watered and water overflowing onto the street only to burn off in the heat? Is this a case of do as we say, not as we do? We are supposed to not water our plants, yet you’re continuing to build more homes in the area by the thousands? How much more water will that take for those new families and their lawns and plants?

12
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

We must conserve our water so there is enough for all the illegals to use as much as they need. GAYvin Nuisance needs the rest for his vineyards and wineries.

5
5D Mk Xxx
3d ago

This already happened way back when a lot of people conserved water the first thing this people did is to ask for a price hike because people saved water and used less their explanation they loss profit. My question is do I have to save water either way I lose.

2
The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region's leading media company, The Sacramento Bee's print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

