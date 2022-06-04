Cook Inducted into Navy Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame
In December 2021, Stuart Cook’s name was submitted by his friend and co-retired Fire Chief Jerry Sack for induction into the Navy's Fire and Emergency Services Hall of Fame in Washington, D.C. The nomination for this prestigious award was accepted and on May 2 he received great news from his friend....
No one saw it coming — least of all, Prince George's County, Maryland, student Caleb Smith. Smith, a color guardsman at Charles Flowers High School, thought Air Force District of Washington Maj. Gen. Joel Jackson was there Tuesday to give an assembly about the Air Force. "We really want...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man who led Reno’s first television news operation passed away Monday. Bob Carroll started the news department at KOLO in 1961, two years after starting at the station as a staff announcer. For the next decade, Carroll was the face and voice of KOLO news.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more.
The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage.
The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza.
Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center.
Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor.
The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
The family of James Russell “Russ” Manzini is saddened to announce his passing on May 27, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Russ was born on September 27, 1949, in Reno, NV to William and Ida (Gandolfo) Manzini of Austin, NV making him a third-generation Nevadan. After...
The legend of an ax-wielding man in a rabbit suit haunting Fairfax County started in the 1970s and continues to this day, with one local overpass even dubbed “Bunny Man Bridge.”. For generations, the story of the Bunny Man has been passed around at sleepovers, campfires, and Halloween parties...
A family reunited at a banner for a fallen soldier Friday. Felecia Alexander says her faith has carried her through since she got the call June 3, 2005, that her son, Army Staff Sgt. Leroy Alexander, was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Afghanistan. “I went to my...
ALEXANDRIA, VA – The Alexandria Republican City Committee (ARCC) recently met on June 2 and named former Alexandria mayoral candidate and First Vice-Chair Annetta Catchings to be the unit’s Acting Chair until an election for the position is held. Current Chair Pete Benavage announced his need to step...
Newswise — Bethesda, MD – Dr. Jonathan Woodson, a vascular surgeon and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs (ASD(HA)), will lead the nation’s only federal health sciences university – the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) – as its new President. Woodson was selected by the Secretary of Defense following a nationwide academic search. The announcement was made June 2, 2022, by Ms. Seileen Mullen, the acting ASD(HA).
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from a story WUSA9 did in April related to the Anacostia Riverwalk. Months after reports of a wild turkey terrorizing walkers, cyclists and runners on D.C.'s Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, the National Park Service (NPS) is installing mile markers along the trail to enhance visitor safety.
A host of summery events kicked off this weekend. The Washington Folk Festival was held at Glen Echo Park and Pride Family Day in front of the Smithsonian American Art Museum featured a marching band, an “age-appropriate drag show,” and arts and crafts. On Saturday, Open Streets shut...
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come […]
Senior and Oasis Co-Valedictorian, Tayler Felton, finished strong at the Nevada State Rodeo in Winnemucca. Felton was the 2022 Girls Cutting State Champion, the Reserve State Champion Team Roping Header, the Reserve State Break Away Champion, and Reserve All Around Cowgirl. Also performing exceptionally well was junior Tylie Norcutt. Norcutt...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival will take place in Washington, D.C. this month and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has announced the road closures that will be in place during the event. The three-day Juneteenth festival is anticipated to draw around 40,000 people, according...
Eight members of the Lahontan Valley Claybreakers traveled to the 2022 Nevada State Pacific International Trapshooting Association (PITA) State Shoot in Winnemucca the weekend of May 13th. Two members came home with Championship Titles. Three members made the 2021 Nevada All Stars and two members became members of the International PITA All Stars.
A proposal years in the making to try and prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia is now available for the public to look over. The Army Corps of Engineers is trying to figure out if putting measures in place would help cut back on the risk of coastal flooding to public and private buildings along the west bank of the Potomac River.
FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
To kick off Pet Appreciation Week, TODAY’s Donna Farizan visits Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, to learn about their inspiring story – and surprises the team with generous donations! (Sponsored by Freshpet)June 6, 2022.
