Dom Smith wanted a chance to play every day. He said the Nationals told him he would get it this season, which played a role in the 27-year-old signing a one-year, $2 million deal with Washington, with $2 million more available in incentives. “It’s a fresh start in my career,’’ Smith said in a Zoom conference call on Wednesday after the signing became official. “They want me to come in, play first base and share my knowledge of the game so they can skip some of the speed bumps in my career. I’m excited to go out and showcase my talent and...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 MINUTES AGO