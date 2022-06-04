ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

By Associated Press, Freidia Frisaro, Curt Anderson
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZ4cO_0g0OcIyi00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical storm warnings were issued Friday for much of the Florida peninsula, Cuba and the Bahamas as a system that battered Mexico moves through the Gulf of Mexico, killing at least two in Cuba and bringing threats of heavy rain and wind for the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, once it reaches tropical storm status.

A Friday evening advisory from the hurricane center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), just above the tropical storm threshold but it remained labled “potential tropical cyclone one” because it had few other characteristics that define such storms.

Around 11 p.m., forecasters said the system was about 185 miles (295 kilometers) southwest of Fort Myers, Florida, moving at about 12 mph (19 kph).

A Hurricane Center advisory said the system was expected to develop “a well-defined center and become a tropical storm” as it approaches Florida on Friday night and into Saturday.

In Cuba, heavy downpours brought by the system caused landslides and accidents that left two people dead in the capital, Havana, state media reported. A person was also reported missing in Pinar del Río province after falling into a rain-swollen river. The country’s Civil Defense organization said the main damages so far were to homes and the electricity system. The State electricity company said 50,000 clients were without power.

In Florida, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Some events have been canceled, she said, and while there is no widespread anxiety about the storm it might be best to make indoor plans.

“If it isn’t necessary to go out, it’s probably better to stay home,” Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday.

The mayor added that canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The storm warning affects both Florida’s Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast, from just below Tampa Bay and Daytona Beach to the Florida Keys and Dry Tortugas. Parts of Cuba, including the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, and Mayabeque, and the northwestern Bahamas were also under a warning with tropical-storm-force conditions expected within 36 hours.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding is likely and winds could be somewhat strong.

“Heavy rains will begin to affect South Florida and the Keys Friday and continue through Saturday,” the Hurricane Center said in an online post. Also predicted is storm surge and flooding, the severity of which depends on the timing of tides.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the forecast was somewhat unusual in that substantial rains were expected in southwestern Florida on Friday and windy but drier conditions on Saturday. “The rain is actually beating the wind” instead of the two coming together, he said.

“No one’s going into emergency posture” yet, DeSantis said, but authorities would monitor for a strengthening storm. “We’ve got to be ready no matter what.”

Some cities and counties across Florida’s coastal and low-lying areas, including Pembroke Pines and Miami-Dade County, were offering sandbags to residents to shore up their homes Friday morning.

As a Pacific storm, Hurricane Agatha caused flooding and mudslides that killed at least 11 people and left 20 missing in Mexico, officials said. It caused rivers to overflow their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims were buried under mud and rocks.

Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season since 1949. Climate scientists say tropical systems will become more powerful and destructive because of global warming.

___

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

States that pay their politicians the most

(STACKER) – Depending on the position, a politician can stand to make a good living. If you’re planning to get rich on a politician’s salary, however, stay away from Maine. Their state representatives earn salaries that put them just above the federal poverty line. They’re better off than state reps in New Mexico, a state that doesn’t […]
MAINE STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked among states with least racial equality in education

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was ranked among the states with the least racial equality in education, according to a new study. The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 50 states across key metrics, comparing white and Black students in areas like the share of adults with a high school or Bachelor degree, standardized test scores, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states? The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wildlife officials monitoring the increase of Spongy moths in CT

Conn. (WTNH)– Monitoring of a species known as the spongy moth has increased after the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) noticed the abundance of them in northwestern Connecticut.  DEEP said an increase in spongy moths means that more tree leaves are being consumed annually, which ends in one of two ways; The tree grows […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
WTNH

Conn. ranks No. 2 in 2022 LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index

Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Pride Month, Connecticut has the chance to celebrate for taking the No. 2 spot on this year’s State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The fourth annual climate index, unveiled by Out Leadership, ranks 50 states. Each state is given a score out of 100 points, based on 20 markers assessing LGBTQ+ people’s […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Voices from CT Voice talk about latest Pride Month publication

(WTNH) – Connecticut Voice magazine is out with its latest edition, and it’s all about Pride.  Seasons Media and Connecticut Voice Publisher Jim Tully and Contributor Dawn Ennis gave News 8 a sneak peek of the articles, including one highlighting Pride events happening across the state. For more information on the latest edition, go to ctvoice.com. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WTNH

Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut to receive $140K grant to aid veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTNH) – U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, alongside U.S. Representative Jim Hines, announced that Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut will receive a $139,392 grant to assist veterans at risk of homelessness. The nearly $140,000 grant will help provide occupational training, job search and placement assistance, and other employment-related services to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fatal Powassan case in CT raises concerns, questions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Experts are sounding the alarm on ticks after officials announced the first fatal case of the Powassan virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health says a woman in her 90s was bitten by a tick in New London County and succumbed to the virus back in May. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida Keys#Bahamas#Storm Warnings#Ap#The Hurricane Center#Civil Defense
WTNH

Conn. lawmakers push for relief as gas prices hit new highs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Gas prices are skyrocketing across the nation, and Connecticut is seeing prices rise higher than before. The average gas prices in New Haven have risen nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last week, and now average about $4.83 per day, according to GasBuddy. This is $1.77 per gallon more […]
WTNH

Looking for a job? Connecticut McDonald’s restaurants hiring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a job? You may want to head to a Connecticut McDonald’s. The fast-food chain is looking to fill more than 2,900 full-time and part-time positions at its locations in Connecticut. The company says it offers several enhanced benefits including training, development and career advancements, paid time off, emergency […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Route 15 South closed due to overturned vehicle

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 15 South is closed between Exits 33 and 34 because of an overturned vehicle, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Stay with News 8 for updates as they become available. UPDATE: Route 15 reopened at 11 p.m. after the accident […]
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
WTNH

Rising gas prices impacting Conn. farmers

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — People who showed up at the pumps were met with a shocking reality: overnight, the average price of regular gasoline jumped to $4.92 per gallon. “For four days, I spend maybe $100,” one customer said. The gas hike is having an impact on local businesses around the state. “What hits us […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

New program allows blood recipients to thank donors

(WTNH) – A call is going out for more blood donations. The need is not only great in Connecticut but there’s now a way for recipients to say thank you to their donors. People are rolling up their sleeves to give blood. Right now, Connecticut is in what’s considered to be a blood emergency. Blood […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy