ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

An ounce of prevention…

By Staff Reports
windsorweekly.com
 3 days ago

Recently, I submitted a Facebook post which made at least three references to our responsibility for the best interests of our children, to include their mental well-being. Later, I saw a news article about a local shooting involving two of our adolescents here in Franklin. Following that, I saw a national...

www.windsorweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Woman charged with delivering drugs to an inmate

LAWRENCEVILLE – Tiffany Dreama Cox, 33, from Richmond, is charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner on May 28. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the department received a call from Lawrenceville Correctional Center with information about a female in visitation that brought drugs and a cell phone into the facility. On arrival Deputy Gee and Deputy Bowen were met by K-9 Officer D. Masker who provided the location of the female. Masker said Cox rode to the facility with another female, both were seeing two different offenders. Sergeant A. Connell was called for assistance. The two females were asked to speak with the officers in the lobby. Cox walked over to the mat in front of the lobby checking below the mat for the phone she left there before she went inside to visit, the phone was already confiscated by the facility. Both were advised of their rights.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Franklin, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Mental Health#Murder#Violent Crime#Asap
outerbanksvoice.com

Teen charged for killing loon on KDH beach

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is reporting that an 18-year-old has been criminally charged following a June 3 incident on a Kill Devil Hills beach that caused the death of a loon. Sgt. John Beardsley of the NCWRC’s Law Enforcement Division told the Voice that witnesses photographed three...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Parenting
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two 17-year-olds were shot and one was killed on Sunday night in Elizabeth City. It happened on Herrington Road near the intersection of Edge Street. Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation is active, and they have not yet named any suspects, or...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy