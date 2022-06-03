An ounce of prevention…

LAWRENCEVILLE – Tiffany Dreama Cox, 33, from Richmond, is charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner on May 28. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the department received a call from Lawrenceville Correctional Center with information about a female in visitation that brought drugs and a cell phone into the facility. On arrival Deputy Gee and Deputy Bowen were met by K-9 Officer D. Masker who provided the location of the female. Masker said Cox rode to the facility with another female, both were seeing two different offenders. Sergeant A. Connell was called for assistance. The two females were asked to speak with the officers in the lobby. Cox walked over to the mat in front of the lobby checking below the mat for the phone she left there before she went inside to visit, the phone was already confiscated by the facility. Both were advised of their rights.

LAWRENCEVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO