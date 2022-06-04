ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: $4 smart plugs, $99 AirPods, $700 75-inch TV, more

By Maren Estrada
 4 days ago

With Memorial Day now in the rearview mirror, plenty of people think all the best deals disappeared along with it. I’m here to tell you that’s not true at all.

Father’s Day is up next, of course, and Prime Day 2022 isn’t far behind. And with those two big shopping events right around the corner, retailers are clearing out their current inventory with deep discounts!

Today’s top deals include best-selling smart plugs for just $4 each and Apple AirPods deals starting at $99.99. You can also pick up Amazon’s #1 best-selling bed pillows with 129,000 5-star reviews for just $12.90 each.

On top of all that, there’s a stunning Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $699.99 instead of $1,400. That might be the craziest TV deal I’ve seen so far this year.

BGR Deals dug through tons of sales and chose our 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Saturday’s 10 best deals

  • 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Giraffe Tools garden hose reels are on sale with deep discounts for one day only
  • Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99 — that’s a nice $69 discount!
  • AirPods 2 are down to $99.99, which is the lowest price of the year so far
  • BONUS DEALS: All of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including the AirPods 3 for just $149.99
  • Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 130,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
  • #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $4.27 each today when you buy a 4-pack — Amazon’s smart plugs is $25 just for one!
  • 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap with 44,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — be prepared for spring and summer!
  • Snag a stunning Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart Fire TV for an all-time low of $699.99 instead of $1,400!
  • BONUS DEALS: Also, LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to all-time low prices from Black Friday last year
  • Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 91,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
  • Unbelievably, the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for just $179.99!
  • BONUS DEAL: You can also get the $800 Roomba i7+ with auto-empty dock for just $399.99 renewed — it’s guaranteed to look and function like new or you have 90 days to get your money back
  • BONUS DEAL: Or, get the Roomba i3+ EVO with auto-empty dock for $399 brand new

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

BGR.com

Amazon’s invite-based order system might help you finally get a PS5

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are the newest consoles you can buy from Sony and Microsoft. If you can find any stock around, that is. The two gaming rigs hit stores in late 2020, but you still can’t find them in most stores. The PS5 is especially difficult to find, with Sony struggling to keep up with the massive demand. It doesn’t help that sophisticated bots help scalpers hoard the consoles so they can resell them at premium prices. But Amazon wants to help prevent such issues with a brand new invite-based order system for in-demand devices like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Today’s deals: $17 Fire Stick, $229 Apple Watch SE, $129 Chromebook, energy drinks, more

In this big daily deals roundup, I’m going to showcase all the best daily deals I could find on June 6, 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day 2022 will take place sometime in July. We don’t know exactly when yet, but it must be getting close. Why? Because it looks like retailers are clearing out current inventory with crazy deals to make room for Prime Day inventory!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

The best new iOS 16 features Apple didn’t reveal at WWDC 2022

Apple spent over 30 minutes discussing the new features and changes in iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday. That still was not enough time to cover everything that the software update is bringing to the table. Some of the most interesting and notable additions have since been discovered by those testing the iOS 16 developer beta.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

$6 tool from a viral TikTok fixes holes in your wall the easy way

Do you have screw and nail holes in your walls that you’ve been ignoring? It doesn’t matter if you just moved in or you’ve lived in the same place for years. In either case, there are probably a few holes in your walls that you’ve grown tired of looking at. If you want to fix a hole in the wall, it can be a daunting task for plenty of people out there.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel adds a Spanish-language hub with over 50 free live channels

Over the years, The Roku Channel has become one of the premier FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services available. It features hundreds of live channels plus thousands of on-demand movies and shows. There has always been a great deal of foreign-language content on the service, but this week, Roku is doubling down on its commitment to the international audience with a new Spanish-language hub called Espacio Latino.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Every iPhone and iPad that iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 will no longer support

For the past few years, owners of older iPhone models have been able to breathe a sigh of relief as Apple has continued to support their devices with new versions of iOS. But in 2022, that won’t be the case. On Monday, during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple revealed iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The updates will bring several major new features to iPhone and iPad. As a result, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 are dropping support for some older devices.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Seized This Many Counterfeit Products in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Amazon blocked more than 2.5 million attempts to create fraudulent selling accounts in 2021, it said in its latest Brand Protection Report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Gets a Leg Up in Louboutin LawsuitWalmart Takes on Amazon With 4 State-of-the-Art Fulfillment CentersShuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps TwoBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

How I built the home gym of my dreams for under $250 per exercise machine

Gyms across the country took a huge hit last year. Even though things have reopened, it may still be quite a while before some of them fully recover. Sadly, many of them have already closed permanently due to a lack of business even though they have the best exercise machines. It’s definitely a bummer, but it’s also a tough business to be in right now.
WORKOUTS
BGR.com

Apple introduces next-gen M2 processor

It’s been a busy day for Apple. After introducing new iterations of iOS and watchOS, which are chock full of new features, Apple took the wraps off its next-gen M2 processor. The M1 was an absolute game-changer that offered up unrivaled performance without sacrificing battery life in the slightest. With the M2, Apple is taking its in-house Apple Silicon to the next level.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Dear Twitter: If Apple’s Messages can add an edit button, you can too

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve found myself spending far more time in one-to-one communication applications as opposed to social networking apps. Mostly, that means using Apple’s Messages app (which we learned at WWDC 2022 today is getting a huge update) as well as Facebook Messenger, along with a smattering of others like Gmail.
INTERNET
BGR.com

Sonos Arc soundbar review

Sonos is no stranger to high-quality audio. Ever since its first speakers, the company has been known as a great option for those who want solid audio quality at an affordable price. That can be seen in its latest soundbar, the Sonos Ray, which comes at $279. But what if you have more money to spend and want a higher-quality experience? Sonos has something for you too — in the form of the Sonos Arc.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

7 exciting new iOS 16 features that make your iPhone feel brand new

WWDC 2022 is finally here, and the keynote, the main event, is done. What does that mean? Basically that we have an idea of what the next generation of Apple software will look like. Everything from iOS 16 to watchOS 9, to the next version of MacOS is now clear — and while we may get some software surprises later in the year, for the most part, this is what Apple software will look like until WWDC 2023.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to blur your house so it’s hidden from Google Maps Street View

One of the first things I did when I bought my Meta Quest 2 headset was download and play around with an app called Wander. Basically, it’s like Google Maps or Google Earth — except, well, with the element of VR added to the mix. And let me tell you, Street View is one thing. But an immersive, 360-degree version of Street View is a whole mind-blowing something else.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple reveals the first M2-powered MacBook Air at WWDC 2022

As expected, Apple did have new hardware to announce at its WWDC 2022 keynote address. Shortly after revealing its M2 chip, Apple presented the first device that will feature the chip: The new MacBook Air. Apple says that its 2022 MacBook Air was redesigned around the M2 chip. It launches next month starting at $1,199.
COMPUTERS
