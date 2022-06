After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin said he was delighted to return to the “old Cherokee Nation” to see so many friends and tribal members. He was accompanied by two tribal council members and several Nation employees, who provided food, fun, presentations, and much good will to the more than 230 local tribal members. Registered tribal members of the Oklahoma-based tribe now number above 300,00, making it the largest Indian nation in the country.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO