INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to a report of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m. in the Silverstone mobile home park. That’s in the 7300 block of Sioux Run, just south of the intersection of Washington Street and South Shortridge Road.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO