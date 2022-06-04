ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Electric Seeks 50% Increase in Fuel Rate

By Barry Friedman
 4 days ago

Typical Lakeland Electric customers are likely to see their monthly bills rise by $20 starting next month, The Ledger...

Fuel Charge on Lakeland Electric Bills Rising in July

Lakeland Electric’s fuel charge will increase July 1 from $40 per 1,000 kilowatt hours to $60. The change, necessitated by increases in natural gas costs, was approved Monday by the Lakeland City Commission. For a typical home owner, that will mean a $20 increase in the monthly bill, a utility spokeswoman told News Channel 8. Without the increase, “We would have had to draw into our day’s cash on hand which makes us not as financially stable,” Lakeland Electric’s Cathryn Lacy said. The rate is reviewed every three months, and this is the highest it has been since 2009.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

County Rejects Zoning for Apartments at Imperial Lakes Golf Course

Polk County commissioners voted down two zoning proposals that would have allowed a developer to build apartments on the Imperial Lakes Golf Course. The land had already been rezoned last year for low-density residential uses, The Ledger reports. Neighbors opposing the new rezoning proposals cited compatibility, traffic and drainage issues.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Small Town Charm, Big Opportunities: Citrus County, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida -- an area affectionately known as the “Nature Coast” -- Citrus County is best known for the beauty of its natural environment and strong ecotourism industry. However, the county has been quietly enjoying strong manufacturing sector job trends in last decade. As the Tampa and Orlando markets grow, this unique community is poised to see that pattern continue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
As the Gulf gets warmer, the sea breeze changes as well

We are getting into the rainy season. Moisture, heating and the sea breeze all cause our summer storms. As we get later in June, the water temperature warms up and this changes the timing of when the sea breeze forms and its general location. Not every day is exactly the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Home buyers go to (bidding) war over Pasco County property

Tampa Bay home sellers don’t have to live near downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg anymore to make big-time bank. Sale prices have exploded in communities that barely qualify as suburbs, such as Odessa, a town of about 8,000 people in Pasco County that’s a 40-minute drive from Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
New law turns Hernando Port Authority over to County Commissioners

The Hernando County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) will take over as the Hernando Port Authority under a new measure signed into law this month. Introduced by State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, (R-Spring Hill) Local Bill HB1591 designates the five-members of the BOCC to serve as the County’s Port Authority: Elizabeth Narverud, Wayne Dukes, John Allocco, Jeff Holcomb, and Steve Champion. A local bill is one that applies to an area or group that is less than the total area or population of the state.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
County wrangles with traffic calming policy

Hernando County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) has assembled a Traffic Calming Policy. The 13-page policy manual was presented at the regular Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting by DPW Director Scott Herring on May 24, 2022. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the policy. At the July 27, 2021...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
City Denies Lake Miriam Apartments in 5-2 Vote

The Lakeland City Commission voted 5-2 Monday afternoon to deny Publix and a partnering developer a zoning change that would have allowed them to build a 211-unit apartment complex along Lake Miriam Drive. The commission cited a massive change in the square footage of impact, along with adding transportation impacts...
LAKELAND, FL
Program Offers Free Summer Meals for Any Child at 33 Lakeland Sites

Polk County’s school system is participating in a statewide Summer Breakspot program to offer free breakfasts and lunches to all children up to 18 years old. Nearly three dozen schools, businesses, and city recreation centers are taking part in the program in Lakeland, with more than 70 schools participating throughout Polk County.
LAKELAND, FL
Tomkow Will Face a GOP Primary Opponent

State Rep. Josie Tomkow of Polk City has picked up an opponent in the Republican primary for District 51, which includes portions of Lakeland north of Old Polk City Road. Bill Olsen of Davenport had earlier planned for a rematch against Democratic U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, whom he lost to 44% to 56% in 2020. However, he decided to shoot for the Florida House after eastern Polk was removed from U.S. House District 9 earlier this year, Florida Politics reports. | ALSO: The Ledger.
POLK CITY, FL
Everything you need to know to vote by mail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
FLORIDA STATE
