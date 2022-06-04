ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

Click10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing...

www.local10.com

Comments / 8

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Record-setting weekends rains and more slow-moving storms bring days of flood watches for South Florida

South Florida’s record-setting weekend rains and saturated grounds, coupled with rounds of slow-moving storms have had a lasting impact, putting the region at risk of excessive rainfall and potential flooding for several days this week. Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties were again under an excessive rainfall risk until 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, while ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Heavy rains overnight flood parts of southern Miami-Dade, flood threat continues for southeast Florida metro area

Lingering moisture in the wake of former Tropical Storm Alex caused widespread flooding overnight for portions of south Miami-Dade County. An additional 4-8 inches of rainfall fell from Cutler Bay to Florida City, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Advisory until late Tuesday morning for ongoing flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Residents Call for FAA to Change Flights Paths Out of Miami Airport

No. 1 - A man was fatally shot by a Miami-Dade police officer in Northwest Miami-Dade on Monday evening, according to the director of MDPD. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. when officials received a call from an individual saying he would kill someone at the location of Northwest 117th Avenue near 114th Street if officers did not arrive within minutes. Two uniformed patrol officers responded from the northside district, arriving in marked police vehicles. One MDPD officer observed a white male in his 70s armed with what appeared to be a rifle. When the man did not comply with the officer's directions, the officer discharged his firearm, killing the man. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate and provide a full report to the State Attorney's office and MDPD.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Kroger grocery chain coming to South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Floridians will soon have another grocery store to choose from when doing their weekly groceries. Kroger has announced delivery options for grocery and essential items in South Florida. Customers will have items delivered to their homes using refrigerated vans. The facility will open its...
FLORIDA STATE
getnews.info

CAMARGONOTAS: Gregory Martínez and Yanuby Gutiérrez cause a sensation in Miami

Gregory Martínez imposes his art and knowledge in Miami. He was born for art. His immense desire is to be able to pass on his enormous talent in the arts to the new generations, and this has led him to take various courses. His academic vocation is enormous. You want to leave a legacy, a real mark. But, the success of Gregory Martínez is linked to a legal professional, Yanuby Gutiérrez. Both are responsible for the success and fame of Luxury Sign Miami. They are a couple passionate about art, creativity and innovation. We have four years working on personal and corporate creations in neon led flex, acrylic, designs of all kinds, prints, paint, wood and led; perfecting and discovering new techniques every day to manufacture unique arts that go from the idea you have in mind to reality, always delivering an exclusive product that gives identity to any space, Martínez, leader of the firm, explains with total emotion. Luxury Sign Miami, leaving a flower of skin with his exceptional talent.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews cap sewage spill near Miami River caused by weekend showers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews in Miami have capped a sewage spill caused by incessant rainfall in the area. 7News cameras on Sunday captured crews with the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department as they worked to clean up the spill. Officials said more than 1,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami-Dade Braces for "Sixth Wave" of COVID-19

After the Omicron surge hit Miami-Dade County in January and the seven-day case positivity rate peaked at a whopping 35 percent, COVID-19 cases began a steady week-by-week decline and by mid-March, the rates were at the lowest they've ever been: 2 percent seven-day case positivity. For a while, it seemed the end of the pandemic was finally in sight as restrictions about mandatory facial coverings and social gatherings loosened.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Demolition plan looms over mosaic murals from 70s in South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Giant murals on the side of the old Wells Fargo building, at the centric corner of Lincoln Road and Alton Road in South Beach, depict scenes of U.S. history. An artist’s intricate work, exemplary of an ancient technique, used tiny pieces to create whole images...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

