ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

FHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting tree in Clay County

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wl99_0g0OSAcy00
(Florida Highway Patrol)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash causing serious injury occurred Friday night on Wells Road.

STORY: Jacksonville’s Fourth of July celebration to brighten up the sky across the city

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man from Martinez City, Ga., was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle. For reasons still unknown, the driver lost control, traveled onto the raised curbed median and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected and came to a final rest inside the westbound travel lane. The Clay County Fire and Rescue Department transported the driver to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

13-year-old bicyclist hit by truck in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old bicyclist was hit by a truck in the Lakeside area of Clay County on Tuesday, authorities said. The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the collision happened around 5 p.m. near...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Man killed while crossing Trout River Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man was killed while crossing Trout River Boulevard near the Race Track gas station. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Toyota Corolla occupied by two individuals was traveling eastbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross the street from the north to south side of the roadway. Due to the man’s dark clothing and the poorly lit area, the Corolla driver failed to notice the pedestrian and struck him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Clay County, FL
Accidents
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident critically injures Fort White man

A Fort White man is in critical condition after being ejected from his motorcycle along State Road 45 south of High Springs on Monday afternoon. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 22-year-old Fort White man was driving his motorcycle south on State Road 45 near NW 122nd Avenue in Alachua County around 5:30 p.m. when he abruptly hit his brakes for unknown reasons causing the motorcycle to veer toward the west shoulder.
FORT WHITE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: 2 pedestrians killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol spokesman said two people were killed and four drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday. The two killed were pedestrians, a 48-year-old woman from Lawtey and a 60-year-old male from Rossville, Illinois. One of the pedestrians killed was part of a contracted litter crew. The other person killed was looking for a lost phone on the side of the road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP investigating hit-and-run incident in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported Monday morning that it is investigating a hit-and-run incident on State Road 23 Northbound in Middleburg. According to the FHP website and roadmap, troopers were dispatched at 6 a.m. There were no deaths or injuries, and the roadway is clear. FHP says...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Rescue Department#Fhp#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCJB

Motorcyclist dead after a crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Ocala. A 29-year-old motorcyclist traveling southbound collided with a dump truck around 7 a.m. on June 6th. That’s according to Ocala Police Officials. The truck was traveling north on pine avenue when it hit the motorcycle. The...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

DUI suspect suffers medical emergency after crashing into tree on County Road 466

A drunk driving suspect suffered a medical emergency after crashing into a tree on County Road 466 in Oxford. Lakrystle Ashriel Bowers, 34, of Leesburg, was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 10:45 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 at County 227 when she crashed into a tree that was obstructing the roadway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcycle accident in Ocala left two passengers with serious injuries. Ocala Police Officers reported that the person driving the motorcycle was heading west on College Road. They crashed into a SUV which was heading east from a parking lot. The crash caused both motorcycle passengers...
OCALA, FL
First Coast News

Shooting reported at an Oakleaf Wawa Monday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An incident report says that police responded to a shooting at a Wawa convenience store on Old Middleburg Road South in Oakleaf Monday, an incident report by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says. The report says that a man was running to the back of a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

2 cars, building hit, no one hurt in shootout that began as robbery outside Jacksonville Wawa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A robbery led to a shootout in a busy Wawa parking lot in Oakleaf Plantation Monday afternoon. According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report, at least two cars and the building were hit in the crossfire outside the gas station on Old Middleburg Road near Argyle Forest Boulevard. Officers spotted several spent casings on the pavement by the gas pumps.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO officer injured in crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its officers was involved in a crash on Beach Boulevard and Kernan Boulevard Sunday afternoon. Authorities initially said that two people were transported from the scene, and later confirmed that one of the people involved in the crash was a police officer. The officer was reported to only have minor injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford County drug bust nets several people

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people are behind bars after a drug bust in Bradford County. The Sheriff’s office drug task force worked with the SWAT team, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office to execute the raid. The six suspects arrested face charges ranging from possession of meth...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy