FHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting tree in Clay County

(Florida Highway Patrol)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash causing serious injury occurred Friday night on Wells Road.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a 41-year-old man from Martinez City, Ga., was traveling eastbound on his motorcycle. For reasons still unknown, the driver lost control, traveled onto the raised curbed median and struck a tree.

The driver was ejected and came to a final rest inside the westbound travel lane. The Clay County Fire and Rescue Department transported the driver to HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet.

