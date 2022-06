STILLWATER, Okla. – The Razorbacks and Cowboys will play once more to decide who will punch their ticket to an NCAA Super Regional. No. 2 seed Arkansas (40-19) went back-and-forth with host and No. 1 seed Oklahoma State (42-21) before falling, 14-10, in 10 innings on Sunday night in the NCAA Stillwater Regional final. First pitch in Monday’s decisive game between the Hogs and Pokes is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO