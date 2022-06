On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City, PA; Heaven. When Jesse was told by doctors that she was very sick, she bravely went about her final months as a warrior, never letting a moment pass to let the important people in her life know she loved them more than anything.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO