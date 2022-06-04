ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

2 people hospitalized after a traffic collision near Coopersville (Coopersville, MI)

 4 days ago

On Friday night, two people suffered injuries following a crash near Coopersville. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place just before 11:00 on WB I-96 near 88th Avenue in Polkton Township [...]

Browse through Today's Michigan Accident News

Two Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle I-96 Crash

POLKTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – Two passengers in a three-vehicle crash between Coopersville and Nunica were injured on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near 88th Avenue just before 11 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 23-year-old South Lyon man, was apparently distracted and sideswiped a sedan, causing it to roll over and be hit by another vehicle.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
