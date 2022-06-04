ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ben Rector in concert

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

dallas.culturemap.com

culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Yanga

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Yanga is inspired by the story of Gaspar Yanga, an African prince who was shipped to Mexico as a slave in 1570, but managed to escape. He subsequently led a band of escaped slaves to raid the authorities’ caravans and eventually helped found the first free town from slavery in North America. He thus qualifies as a historic freedom fighter, which dovetails right into the all-embracing message to mankind in Beethoven’s choral finale.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Dallas Architecture Forum presents Fifth Annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Architect Wendell Burnette, FAIA, as their featured speaker, presenting The Forum’s Fifth Annual Frank Welch Memorial Lecture to honor the late Frank Welch, the Dean of Texas Modernist architects, leading Dallas practitioner, and great friend of The Forum.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Consulate General of Peru In Dallas presents "Colors of Peru" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Consulate General of Peru In Dallas presents "Colors of Peru," an exhibition that features five Peruvian artists who with great skill show five aspects of expressionism where we display an impressive variety of genres and expressions.
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Tarrant County Historical Commission presents Happy Birthday to the Fort

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tarrant County Historical Commission will present Happy Birthday to the Fort to celebrate the Fort's founding and dedicate the Major Ripley Allen Arnold Collection. Visitors can meet Major Ripley Allen Arnold and hear his story and see his sword, listen to live music, see the historic Masonic bell, one of the oldest relics of Fort Worth, and step back in time to June 6, 1849 to celebrate the founding of Fort Worth.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

