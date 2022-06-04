Kids Fishing Derby Set for Saturday on the Concho River

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo Recreation Division and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host the ever popular annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday.

According to the TPWD, Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Jun. 3 at the Celebration Bridge, 16 E. Ave. A along the Concho River. This event will bring a free fishing event downtown along the Concho River.

The derby will have three different classifications: ages 1-6, 7-12 and 13-17. Trophies for the largest fish & most fish caught will be awarded.

Participants must bring their own poles and bait. Free donuts and juice will be available while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 325-657-4450.