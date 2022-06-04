ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids Fishing Derby Set for Saturday on the Concho River

By Matt Trammell
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo Recreation Division and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will host the ever popular annual Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday.

According to the TPWD, Registration starts at 7 a.m. on Jun. 3 at the Celebration Bridge, 16 E. Ave. A along the Concho River. This event will bring a free fishing event downtown along the Concho River.

The derby will have three different classifications: ages 1-6, 7-12 and 13-17. Trophies for the largest fish & most fish caught will be awarded.

Participants must bring their own poles and bait. Free donuts and juice will be available while supplies last.

For more information, contact the Recreation Division at 325-657-4450.

San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Body of Missing San Angelo Man Found Buried in Irion Co.

MERTZON, TX – The body of a missing San Angelo man is believed to have been found buried on a ranch in Irion County. According to members of the family, on Jun. 8, the body of Shawn Clark AKA Turbo, 43, of San Angelo has been located in the county west of Tom Green County but despite information obtained from the family the Irion County Sheriff's Office forwarded San Angelo LIVE! to the San Angelo Police Department.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo McDonalds Closed for Remodel

In the April report on building permits and inspections, this location was listed in the pending section and needed $750,000.00 to remodel. Now, a sign has been posted on the door stating that this location would be suspending operations until they finished the remodel and to visit the North Bryant location for service.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Little Boy in Pajamas Found Wandering in North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – A little boy in pajamas was found wandering around North San Angelo on Sunday morning. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 5 at 9:31 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the La Esperanza Restaurant, on 19th and Pecan, for the report of an unattended child. When they arrived, the officers found a child that had left home without the parents knowing the child had left. People in San Angelo were notified of the missing child after that person who found the child went to the local swap and sell groups on Facebook in hopes…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SAPD Releases Information on Possible Dena Drive Homicide

SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Police Department Wednesday afternoon released information regarding a homicide victim found in neighboring Irion County. The San Angelo Police Department was contacted by Irion County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning in regards to the remains of a male subject being located near the 500 block of Penrose Road in Irion County.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Popular SteakHouse Coming to San Angelo Soon

SAN ANGELO, TX — An extremely popular steakhouse restaurant is making plans to open in San Angelo soon.  According to the City of San Angelo Building Permits Department, a building permit to construct a $2 million LongHorn Steakhouse has been submitted. The building is permitted in the 3900 block of West Loop 306 inside the Sunset Mall parking lot. San Angelo LIVE! reached out to the mall but they could not comment on the issue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Closure of busy Section of Oxford Dr. in San Angelo Extended Because of Severe Weather

SAN ANGELO – The closure of Oxford Dr. between College Hills and A&M has been extended until Tuesday afternoon because of recent rain.   According to information from the City of San Angelo, due to weather, the Oxford Drive and College Hills Boulevard intersection is delayed a day.  Beginning Thursday, June 2, until 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Oxford Drive east of the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford will be closed for utility work. Citizens traveling west on Oxford may avoid the closure by traveling to A&M Avenue to Sac Avenue to access College Hills.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Relentless & Dangerous Heat Wave Hits High Point Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – The string of 100 degree days will continue for at least the next week and Tuesday may be the hottest day so far. According to weather experts with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, the high temperature Tuesday afternoon will come close to 107 degrees at the NWS office at San Angelo Regional Airport and 110 degrees in downtown San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
