Click here to read the full article. Metal favorites Lamb of God have announced the arrival of their next album, Omens, Oct. 7 via Epic Records. The new album was produced by the band’s longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, and it will follow Lamb of God’s 2020 self-titled effort. The album’s first single, “Nevermore,” will be released this Friday, June 10. Lamb of God recorded Omens at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles, a studio that’s also been used by the likes of the Doors, Pink Floyd, the Ramones, and Soundgarden. Lamb of God also cut the record live-to-tape, with guitarist Mark Morton...

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO