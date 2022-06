A slow start to the season left Yakima Valley in search of anything to ignite a mostly dormant offense. Six Walla Walla errors gave the Pippins the spark they needed, and the bats delivered in a big way to knock off the Sweets 16-10 for their first win of the season. A five-run first inning doubled Yakima Valley’s season run total before a five-run fifth gave them the lead for good.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO