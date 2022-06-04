ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police carry out ‘controlled explosion’ hours before Party at the Palace jubilee celebrations

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
Police carried out a controlled explosion in Trafalgar Square this morning, just hours before thousands of revellers were set to gather for the Queen’s jubilee concert Party at The Palace.

Images and footage on social media showed the central London site taped off with officers redirecting cars and people away from the area prior to 11am.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a controlled explosion took place after reports of a suspicious vehicle close to where some of the jubilee celebrations are set to be held.

The force has confirmed the incident is not terrorism related and Trafalgar Square has reopened.

Pictures from the scene show officers taking towing away a vehicle. The fire brigade also attended the scene.

The road was previously closed off and pedestrians were told to vacate the area, with some people escorted out of nearby hotels.

Jon Hansen, a radio host and journalist, said on Twitter that he was hurried out of The Trafalgar St. James hotel by police due to the suspicious vehicle.

He said: “Rushed out of Trafalgar Hotel because of a suspicious vehicle outside. Hurrying downstairs we saw a car with all windows smashed.

“On our way out of the area we heard an explosion. The hotel had told us police were waiting for evacuation before a controlled detonation.”

A tweet from MPS Westminster said: “Police attended a report from a member of the public at 09:22hrs of a suspicious vehicle in Trafalgar Square.

“This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism related.”

The incident occurred just a few hours before thousands of people were expected to gather at Trafalgar Square for Party at the Palace.

PUBLIC SAFETY
#Vehicles#Jubilee#Party#Palace#The Metropolitan Police#Twitter#Trafalgar Hotel#Mps Westminster
The Independent

The Independent

