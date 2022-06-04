Foster, Michael John

Clarence "Bill" Reddell Clarence "Bill" Reddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born and raised in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. He married Jerrie Michelson on January 5, 1963. Bill and Jerrie first lived on the beautiful family ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona. When the ranch sold, they knew they loved the ranching lifestyle, and wanted to raise their children in the country. The family moved to a ranch in Bonanza, Oregon in 1974, where the family resided for the next 34 years. They later moved to Klamath Falls to pursue real estate careers. Bill was always recognized for his height and cowboy hat. He had a gentle and kind sense of humor that could be seen by the twinkle in his eye. Children and animals gravitated to him and his peaceful, calming nature. Bill loved what he did for a living and would say how lucky he was to get to work at his hobby. Above everything else, family is what mattered most to him. Bill's last hours were spent like he spent his whole life; with his wife, children and grown grandchildren all nearby. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jerrie; five children: Kelley Fritz and husband Scot; Doug Reddell and wife Jill; Mike Reddell and wife Kristy; Wade Reddell; Katie Lamb and husband Mark; eight beloved grandchildren, and his sister, Faye Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; Vera and Bill "CB" Reddell, and brothers, Leroy "Corky" and John Reddell. The family wishes to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center staff that took care of him through everything. He and his family were treated with the utmost care and consideration. Thanks also to RaNae and her staff at ReNae's Elderly Care, where he was made to feel comfortable and at home. An open house in remembrance of Bill will be held on July 30, 2022, at HY Mountain Ranch, 1788 Old Fort Road from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Donations can be made in memory of Bill Reddell to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, Oregon 97008, or to a charity of your choice.

