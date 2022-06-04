ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Mountain, Joseph "R"

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph "R" Mountain passed away on May 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family....

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Whitlock, David Ralph

David (Butch) Ralph Whitlock 70 passed away peacefully at his home May 3,2022 after a lengthy illness. David was born Nov. 25, 1951 to Jacob and Bertha (O'Neil) Whitlock in Ithaca, New York. David loved fishing, camping, and just being in the woods. His hobby was working on cars. He spent a lot of time helping his best friend Jim Ford work on Jim's race cars. He loved going to the drags and watching Jim. David worked on farms at various jobs most of his life. His last job was doing the maintenance work for the park he lived in. David was never idle and worked until his health no longer permitted him to. David is survived by daughters Tammy Lewis and Shauna Whitlock, sons David Whitlock, Jeremy Tuttle, and Joseph Heatley, 18 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brother Tim Whitlock, caregivers Fay Weaver and Lance Sherrill. David is also survived by his special companion Piper. David was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Bertha Vinson, Jay and Mary, sister Enola, and brother Wes Whitlock. Services will be held Saturday June 11, 2022 in the I.O.O.F. hall 2209 Gary St. at 2:00P.M. in Klamath Falls, Or. Potluck to follow, bring your own beverages. Alcohol is not permitted in the hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Walker, Barbara Jane

Barbara Jane Walker passed away, surrounded by loved ones, May 10, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was born June 21, 1946 in Minnesota. Barb moved to Klamath Falls in 1960 when her father, the late Henry J. Hasskamp, was transferred by Great Northern Railroad. Barb graduated from Klamath Union in 1964. She remembered her teen years fondly. She joined Pacific Northwest Bell as an Operator in 1964 making $64 a week which she said was lot of money. That same year, she married Brian Walker. They were married for 17 years and had three children. She continued with the phone company, retiring after 35 years as a manager in AT&T's Portland office. Barb was proud of her career. Barb counted raising three children as her biggest accomplishment. She was helped in this venture by her close knit family. Barb is survived by her three children, grandchildren, her four siblings, many nieces and nephews, her mother, Geraldine Hasskamp, and her treasured best friend Veronica Yancey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 11 at 11:00 am, at Christ Lutheran Church, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Jackson, 54 passed away in Klamath Falls, Or. May 31, 2022. He was born May 30, 1968 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jason is survived by many family and friends, that will greatly miss him. A visitation will be Friday June 10, 2022 from 4-8pm at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E Main Street, Klamath Falls Oregon. A celebration of life service will be Saturday June 11, 2022, 1:00pm at Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, 330 Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Reddell, Clarence "Bill"

Clarence "Bill" Reddell Clarence "Bill" Reddell of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 82. Bill was born and raised in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona. He married Jerrie Michelson on January 5, 1963. Bill and Jerrie first lived on the beautiful family ranch in Camp Verde, Arizona. When the ranch sold, they knew they loved the ranching lifestyle, and wanted to raise their children in the country. The family moved to a ranch in Bonanza, Oregon in 1974, where the family resided for the next 34 years. They later moved to Klamath Falls to pursue real estate careers. Bill was always recognized for his height and cowboy hat. He had a gentle and kind sense of humor that could be seen by the twinkle in his eye. Children and animals gravitated to him and his peaceful, calming nature. Bill loved what he did for a living and would say how lucky he was to get to work at his hobby. Above everything else, family is what mattered most to him. Bill's last hours were spent like he spent his whole life; with his wife, children and grown grandchildren all nearby. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jerrie; five children: Kelley Fritz and husband Scot; Doug Reddell and wife Jill; Mike Reddell and wife Kristy; Wade Reddell; Katie Lamb and husband Mark; eight beloved grandchildren, and his sister, Faye Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; Vera and Bill "CB" Reddell, and brothers, Leroy "Corky" and John Reddell. The family wishes to thank Sky Lakes Medical Center staff that took care of him through everything. He and his family were treated with the utmost care and consideration. Thanks also to RaNae and her staff at ReNae's Elderly Care, where he was made to feel comfortable and at home. An open house in remembrance of Bill will be held on July 30, 2022, at HY Mountain Ranch, 1788 Old Fort Road from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Donations can be made in memory of Bill Reddell to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, Oregon 97008, or to a charity of your choice.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Country trio to perform Friday at Mia & Pia's

Producing a live album has been a lifelong goal of Rachel Wilson, who, along with her husband, Matt, forms the Silver Lake-based acoustic duo Wampus Cat. This Friday, June 10, is a step closer to that dream as Thunder Productions will be recording Wampus Cat at its 8 p.m. show at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County School District valedictorians and salutatorians

Meet the Klamath County School District’s class of 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians from each of its high schools – Bonanza, Chiloquin, Gilchrist, Henley, Lost River, and Mazama. These 31 students not only are at the top of their classes academically, but also participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, representing their schools and communities.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

One climber dead, four injured on Mt. Shasta

One climber died and four more were injured while climbing Mt. Shasta on Monday in three separate incidents, while a fourth injury-incident occurred Tuesday. According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, climbing guide Jillian Elizabeth Webster, 32, died after sliding 1,000 to 2,500 vertical feet through snow and ice while tethered to two other climbers.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Herald and News

August Wilson Comes Alive

ASHLAND — Playwright August Wilson died in 2005. But he seems very much alive as portrayed by Steven Anthony Jones in “How I Learned What I Learned” at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. In an incredibly involving performance, Jones makes it easy to forget that it’s...
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

BLM announces fire prevention order

WomAn dies in Harley crash on foggy, rainy rural road. A 52-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on a rainy and foggy rural Oregon roadway Sunday night. The Oregon State Police said Robert E. Scott, 50 of Joseph, lost control and crashed his black Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 82 near milepost 32 in Union County.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Klamath County aims at wild dogs killing livestock

Klamath County is looking at new regulations governing dogs who kill or injure livestock including clarifying language governing when farmers and ranchers can potentially kill wild dogs. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners got a first look at a new measure related to roaming dogs who attack livestock at its...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Police look for missing man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a missing man last seen in Ashland on Monday, May 30. Harold Marcrum, 26, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is described as a white male, 6’ tall weighing between 180 to 200 pounds, according to police. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shoes.
ASHLAND, OR
Herald and News

State troopers arrest man at Klamath Falls rest area

A 41-year-old man was arrested at a rest area on Highway 97 in Klamath Falls after state police troopers discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants. Oregon State Police detained Justin Linza O’Neil at the Midland Rest Area on Highway 97 on May 28, after troopers found he had outstanding warrants related to arson charges at a marijuana growing operation.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Craterian Performances announces for 2022-23 Season

The Craterian Performances has announced this upcoming season’s performances. The theater will be celebrating its 25th anniversary season with an exciting lineup that includes 19 touring shows, plus productions by Teen Musical Theater of Oregon, Next Stage Repertory Company, and the beloved community event, the GingerBread Jubilee. The community-supported...
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Crater Lake planning for summer rush

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — While managers at Crater Lake National Park are gearing up for the summer season, there’s still uncertainty from how escalating gas prices, challenges in hiring seasonal employees and opening a temporary visitor contact station will affect visitation. “We are moving back toward normal...
Herald and News

A-Canal bike path closed for repairs

The Klamath Irrigation District has advised the A-Canal bike path from Eberline Road upstream to Washburn Way will be closed for maintenance. The closure will start Tuesday, June 7, and continue until the maintenance is complete, which is expected to be within 14 days. Please contact the Klamath Irrigation District...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Power restored to 31,000 Klamath County residents

Electricity has been restored to the 31,000 Klamath County residents who were affected by a power outage that occurred at 5:55 a.m. Monday morning. Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt said the outage occurred when a bird interfered with a substation. Pacific Power performed repairs and restored electricity to customers by...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

