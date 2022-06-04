ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 6/4

By Dan Zarrow
Shore Sports Network
Shore Sports Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

6 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 3 seconds, becoming mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT:...

shoresportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
California State
State
Florida State
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from N.J. lake

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was puled from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while trying to swim across Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This is the Best Donut Shop in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You

It's National Donut Day, yum. National Donut Day is Friday, June 3rd, 2022. If I mention donuts, three names usually come up in the conversation: OB-CO's, The O.G. Creamery, and Uncle Dood's. And of course, they all made the list. My mouth is watering just thinking of these three places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#Economy#Ocean Temperature#Oceanlow#Barnegat#Ahigh
NJ.com

Driver killed, 8 others hurt in crash on Garden State Parkway

A South Plainfield man was killed and eight other people were hurt Tuesday when a van and pickup truck collided on the Garden State Parkway in Union County, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near milepost 140.3 in Kenilworth, according to New Jersey State Police.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
96.9 WOUR

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
whiteplainscnr.com

CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
wpdh.com

Bear Struck By Vehicle On I-84 in Middletown, NY

While scrolling through Facebook over the weekend, I stumbled upon a post from Facebook friend Aaron Lane who had posted about trying to save a bear that had been struck on I-84. It was a fascinating story, and I give kudos to Aaron for doing all he could. The bear was reportedly struck by a vehicle and then found its way to safety under a FedEx truck that had pulled over to try and protect it.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
892
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy