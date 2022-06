From roaming its famous hillsides to enjoying the sounds of Mozart, there's plenty to do on a budget in Salzburg © Jonathon Stokes / Lonely Planet. With its swirl of baroque palaces, lavish concert halls, masterpiece-packed art galleries and fancy hotels, Salzburg might not be the first place that leaps to mind for a budget break. But even high culture doesn’t cost the earth here. With some careful planning, though, you can get a true experience of Austria’s Alpine capital for very little.

