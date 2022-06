APPOMATTOX, Va. — Tazewell was in rally mode. With two outs, Brooke Nunley drew a walk, and Alayshia Griffith followed with a slap single bunt to the third-base side. The bases were loaded for Maddie Gillespie, who became the first credible scoring threat Appomattox faced after she battled back from an 0-2 count. Gillespie took balls 1 and 2, then fouled off the fifth pitch in the fifth-inning at-bat. With one swing, she could’ve turned the Bulldogs’ two-run deficit into a two-run lead Tuesday.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO