BLACKSBURG, Va. — Columbia used a five-run second and an eight-run fourth to defeat nationally ranked Gonzaga for a second time, 15-6, Sunday afternoon in an NCAA Regional elimination game from English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. With the win, the Lions have advanced to the Blacksburg Regional Finals and will take on No. 4 Virginia Tech Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO